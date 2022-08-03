ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Fort Myers has been cancelled

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDJff_0h3BJ4lr00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled the Missing Children Alert for Zainab Hassan.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 6-year-old girl from Fort Myers.

Zainab Hassan was last seen in the area of the 2200th block of Fowler Street in Fort Myers.

Hassan was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and gray leggings, both with butterflies on them. She also has a scar on her left eyebrow.

Hassan is believed to be in the company of Yassir Hassan and Tammi Gilbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9eOn_0h3BJ4lr00

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at (239)321-7700 or 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy