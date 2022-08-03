Trump sweeps Arizona. Now, will Democrats find a way to blow their good fortune?

The apocalypse is upon us, only it doesn’t have four horsemen. It has 13.

Arizona’s America First candidates galloped their way to wins on Tuesday, fueled by angry Republicans still seething over a supposed conspiracy to deny Donald Trump his due in 2020.

A slate of candidates so extreme that it’s difficult to see how Democrats could blow this gift in November. (And yet … .)

Republicans elected an extreme slate

There is Blake Masters, who has endorsed a version of the “Great Replacement” theory so popular with the white supremacists who run around warning about a plot to replace white Americans with non-white people.

There is Mark Finchem, a rabid Stop the Stealer who is hoping to howl his way into the Secretary of State’s Office so he can oversee the 2024 elections in one of the country’s key swing states.

There is Abe Hamadeh, a 2016 law school graduate who duped Trump into endorsing him for attorney general by getting his brother to briefly loan him a million bucks so as to look like a player.

And there is Kari Lake, who mostly just wants to blow stuff up. Oh, and bash the media.

Legislature will get even more conservative

Trump’s candidates ran roughshod over the competition in Tuesday’s legislative, congressional and statewide races. Lake won every county in Arizona.

It was a rout – one in which Trump demonstrated that he doesn’t just hold Republicans in the palm of his hand. He’s got them in the clench of his fist.

The legislative races are mostly over now, given how few competitive districts exist. Expect a Legislature that’s more conservative – if that’s even possible – than the current cast of characters.

More David Farnsworth (the guy who believes Satan stole the 2020 election) than Rusty Bowers (the House speaker who believes you ought to have actual evidence before you overturn an election).

More Anthony Kern (the fake elector who posed on the steps of the Capitol on the day of the insurrection) than Paul Boyer (the lone Republican senator who refused to go along with putting Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in handcuffs.)

Don't expect GOP winners to shift to the center

As for the Republicans’ hard-right big-ticket picks, it’s difficult to see where they go from here. How they win the hearts and minds of those all-important independents and suburban Republican voters who decide elections in Arizona – the ones who sent Trump ally Martha McSally packing … twice.

Veteran Republican political consultants who work with (what used to be called) mainstream candidates were holding their heads in their hands on Tuesday night and mumbling words like “catastrophic” and “apocalyptically bad” and "not a single silver lining."

Well, except for Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin, who handily dispatched a pair of election denying opponents.

"The biggest injustice of the night was Rusty Bowers getting washed away in a wave of lies and misinformation," Republican consultant Tyler Montague told me.

“It will be incumbent upon the so-called Trump candidates to broaden their base and appeal to rank and file Arizonans,” Republican consultant Chris Baker said. “If they do that, they’ve got a good chance of winning. If they don’t, they won’t.”

But how can they?

Is Masters going to back off on his call for a national ban on abortion ? Or his belief that states should be free to bar the sale of contraceptives to married couples ? Does he have a good explanation for why neo-Nazis have endorsed him?

Is the lightly experienced Hamadeh even aware that he can’t legally decertify a two-year-old election?

Can Kari Lake be less, well, Kari Lake ?

Finchem, Hamadeh should be easy to beat

Of them all, Finchem should be the easiest to beat. He's affiliated with the Oath Keepers and plays footsie with QAnon. Literally, his only issue is the “stolen” 2020 election and most people have so moved on. (At least, I think they've moved on.) He'll face off against Adrian Fontes, who was Maricopa County's recorder during the 2020 election and is well equipped to spotlight Finchem's disinformation campaign.

Oh, and Hamadeh. He'll face attorney Kris Mayes, a lifelong Arizonan and former member of the Corporation Commission who graduated from law school ... well, let's just say a fair while before 2016.

Still there's no doubt that Democrats face an uphill battle these next few months, what with the inflation mess and the border mess and the mess that is Joe Biden’s approval rating. Beyond that, never underestimate their ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in Arizona.

Remember David Garcia? Of course, you don’t. He was the Democratic nominee who appeared poised to make a strong run at Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in 2018 – the educator who should have been talking about Ducey’s weak spot, public education. Instead, Garcia went to New Orleans and gave a speech in which he said, “Just imagine, no wall . No wall in southern Arizona.”

But Democrats are great at messing things up

Remember Kyrsten Sinema? She’s the Democrat who in 2018 snatched a Senate seat from Republicans – the first one to do so in three decades and even then just barely so. The Arizona Democratic Party's braintrust censured her in January, furious at her refusal to eliminate the filibuster and her insistence on trying to forge compromise with Republicans. Already, there is talk about dumping her in 2024 in favor of the more liberal Rep. Ruben Gallego.

Remember those 10 House seats now up for grabs in the Arizona Legislature's five competitive districts? The ones that might have given Democrats a chance to gain control? The party didn’t even bother to field 10 candidates. It was, I was told, a "strategic" decision, one that virtually guarantees them continued minority status.

Meanwhile, state Democratic Party Chairwoman Raquel Terán recently appeared on 12News’ Sunday Square Off where she refused six times to say whether she supports defunding the police . This, after Planned Parenthood made rejecting police union funding a requirement to get its endorsement .

Sure, that'll play well with the RINOs and independents who ultimately will choose our leaders.

The headline this week is that Republican voters on Tuesday handed Arizona Democrats the November election on a silver platter.

Me? I’m not so sure they won’t drop the dang thing on their own left feet.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com . Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trump sweeps Arizona. Now, will Democrats find a way to blow their good fortune?