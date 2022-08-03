Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets

Gursky is the seventh Cavalier to join the ranks of the MLB this summer

UVA lefty Brian Gursky became the seventh Cavalier to sign with an MLB team this summer. Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Another Wahoo has found his way to the ranks of Major League Baseball. Virginia lefty starter Brian Gursky signed a free agent deal with the New York Mets this week.

After four seasons at Southern California, Gursky came to Virginia as a grad transfer and filled in nicely in UVA's starting pitching rotation. In 14 starts, he posted a 7-3 record, the most wins of any UVA pitcher. Gursky recorded a 3.97 ERA in 70.1 innings pitched, allowing 31 earned runs on 69 hits and registering 84 strikeouts to 32 walks. Opposing hitters batted .256 against him and his 84 strikeouts were the most on the Virginia pitching staff.

Gursky had several highlight performances as one of UVA's primary weekend starters. He struck out five of the first eight batters and was credited with the win against Virginia Tech on Ryan Zimmerman Day on April 30th. Gursky had a career-high 10 strikeouts at Louisville on May 19th. Against Cornell on February 26th, Gursky threw an "immaculate inning", striking out the side on nine pitches.

At the end of the season, Gursky was selected to the All-ACC Second Team and was one of five UVA players named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Gursky is the third UVA baseball player to sign a free agent deal with an MLB organization this summer, joining Will Geerdes and Devin Ortiz, who both signed with the San Diego Padres. Four Cavaliers were taken in the 2022 MLB Draft: Nate Savino (Arizona Diamondbacks), Brandon Neeck (Los Angeles Dodgers), Chris Newell (Los Angeles Dodgers), and Matt Wyatt (Tampa Bay Rays).

Four Cavaliers selected in the 2022 MLB Draft (; 0:32)

