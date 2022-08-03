Read on www.tipranks.com
Why Is NuZee Down By Over 21%: Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares rose 46% to $6.98 in pre-market trading after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Eargo, Inc. EAR shares rose 37.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Eargo...
Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?
Driven by robust demand for travel, Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, significantly topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Expedia (EXPE) shares jumped over 6% during the extended trading session yesterday after the American online travel company delivered blowout second-quarter results. Markedly, the company reported the highest ever second quarter revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
Website Traffic Predicts Yelp’s Q2 Beat; Shares Up 14%
Robust advertising demand helped Yelp deliver record second-quarter revenue. Investors cheered the numbers in an after-market rally on Thursday. Yelp (YELP) shares gained 14.5% during the extended trading session yesterday after the company delivered robust second-quarter numbers. Impressively, our website traffic tool indicated this second quarter outperformance, with the total...
How Has MGNI Stock Performed Lately?
MGNI stock’s recent volatility has caught investor attention. Let’s learn more about this tech firm. The journey of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) stock has not been smooth over the past year. According to TipRanks, MGNI stock has declined almost 22% over the last three months, 37.7% in the last six months, and over 52% year-to-date. Further, the stock has lost 72.2% in the last year.
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 05: What You Need to Know
On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Nonfarm Payrolls report, which came in way better than expected. In addition, a wage-price spiral may be starting to form. As a result, this may signal to the Federal Reserve that it still has to continue being aggressive with its rate hikes.
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss
DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
These Are the Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in July 2022
July was a month driven by surprise investor optimism. A look at which stocks were bought and discarded the most during the month will tell us more about the behavior patterns of investors during unprecedented times. Despite the continued macroeconomic uncertainty and another 75 basis-point interest rate hike, July was...
Parkland Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Revises Guidance
Robust organic and inorganic growth and operational efficiencies have helped the company deliver encouraging earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Parkland Corporation (TSE: PKI) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022 and provided encouraging guidance for the full-year 2022. The upbeat earnings results should provide some boost to the company’s shares, which were down 3.7% on August 4.
Here’s Why Investors Are Interested in Ranpak Despite Its Poor Q2 Show
Interestingly, market sentiments are in favor of Ranpak despite its disappointing results for the second quarter of 2022. The solid prospects of this packaging solutions expert and other possible reasons explaining investors’ interest in PACK stock are discussed in this article. Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) have...
LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results
LYFT stock jumped 9.9% early Friday as investors cheered its impressive earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. Shares of the company were up 9.9% in Friday’s pre-market trading session as investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results.
Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005229/en/ Jacqueline Dedo (Photo: Business Wire)
Pinterest Stock Seems Rife with Speculation
While everyone enjoys a heartwarming comeback tale, the realities facing social media service Pinterest (including a tough battle within a declining advertising field) make PINS stock rather unpalatable for non-gamblers. On the surface, the overall poor financial results that image-sharing platform Pinterest (PINS) delivered for its second quarter of 2022...
COTY Stock: A Beneficiary of the Beauty Care Comeback
While the initial wave of the COVID-19 crisis disincentivized the personal care segment as people engaged with telecommuting platforms, the gradual return to normal could bolster beauty and cosmetics giant Coty. While many public firms enjoyed a remarkable run higher, beauty care behemoth Coty (COTY) was left on the outside...
Don’t Overlook the Sheer Power of Value Investing
Speculation, gambling and placing bets are always fun to partake in, but if we are honest with ourselves as investors, the two should have little to no room in our investment strategies. That’s especially so, if one is looking to build an indestructible, lasting investment portfolio. This article will...
