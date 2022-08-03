Interest rates warning as UK inflation to hit 17.7%, think tank says

Read on www.tipranks.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Weekly Market Review: Small Gains Following Robust Jobs Data
Our weekly review of the market. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Our Stock of the Week is an Industrial name. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Information Technology names led the way higher, while the Energy sector lagged.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Only 35% of Americans Work With a Financial Advisor. Here's Why You Should Consider One
It may be time to get the help you need.
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Robinhood investors look like they are taking a page out of Peter Lynch's playbook with some savvy buys.
Why Cenovus Energy Stock is Likely to Outperform
In the energy industry, Cenovus Energy tells a more compelling story than many other operators, as it not only has high energy prices to aid it but it also plans on increasing its production levels and is highly profitable. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares have performed extremely well so far...
AMD Remains on Track to Meet Its Targets, Says Analyst
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could not deliver the by now almost customary beat-and-raise in its latest quarterly statement, even as the company delivered record revenues driven by a big growth for its server sales. The chip giant generated sales of $6.55 billion, amounting to a 70.1% year-over-year increase and just...
Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss
DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
Vodafone: Are dividends enough to attract more investors?
British multinational telecom Vodafone has failed to impress its long-term investors. Will the shareholders get their long-overdue returns now?. The telecom industry has battled with slow growth over the last few years and telephone giant Vodafone (GB:VOD) is no exception – but there are good signs around the company.
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?
Driven by robust demand for travel, Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, significantly topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Expedia (EXPE) shares jumped over 6% during the extended trading session yesterday after the American online travel company delivered blowout second-quarter results. Markedly, the company reported the highest ever second quarter revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
These Are the Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in July 2022
July was a month driven by surprise investor optimism. A look at which stocks were bought and discarded the most during the month will tell us more about the behavior patterns of investors during unprecedented times. Despite the continued macroeconomic uncertainty and another 75 basis-point interest rate hike, July was...
Here’s Why Investors Are Interested in Ranpak Despite Its Poor Q2 Show
Interestingly, market sentiments are in favor of Ranpak despite its disappointing results for the second quarter of 2022. The solid prospects of this packaging solutions expert and other possible reasons explaining investors’ interest in PACK stock are discussed in this article. Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) have...
TipRanks Expands to China
Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks, giving its users access to analyst ratings and price targets to make smarter investment decisions. TipRanks, a leading financial big data company that tracks and measures the performance of investment experts, is delighted to announce that traders in China have access to its superior stock research capabilities on a Chinese digital trading platform for the first time. Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks to provide its users with unique data that improves their stock research abilities.
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 05: What You Need to Know
On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Nonfarm Payrolls report, which came in way better than expected. In addition, a wage-price spiral may be starting to form. As a result, this may signal to the Federal Reserve that it still has to continue being aggressive with its rate hikes.
Pinterest Stock Seems Rife with Speculation
While everyone enjoys a heartwarming comeback tale, the realities facing social media service Pinterest (including a tough battle within a declining advertising field) make PINS stock rather unpalatable for non-gamblers. On the surface, the overall poor financial results that image-sharing platform Pinterest (PINS) delivered for its second quarter of 2022...
How Has MGNI Stock Performed Lately?
MGNI stock’s recent volatility has caught investor attention. Let’s learn more about this tech firm. The journey of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) stock has not been smooth over the past year. According to TipRanks, MGNI stock has declined almost 22% over the last three months, 37.7% in the last six months, and over 52% year-to-date. Further, the stock has lost 72.2% in the last year.
Roblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold
Roblox stock has been beaten down more than 80% from its highs as margins erode and user growth slows pace in the face of a recession. Despite the headwinds, Roblox remains a top metaverse contender that may have a wider moat than you’d expect. Co-experience platform developer Roblox (RBLX)...
COTY Stock: A Beneficiary of the Beauty Care Comeback
While the initial wave of the COVID-19 crisis disincentivized the personal care segment as people engaged with telecommuting platforms, the gradual return to normal could bolster beauty and cosmetics giant Coty. While many public firms enjoyed a remarkable run higher, beauty care behemoth Coty (COTY) was left on the outside...
