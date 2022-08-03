New Bethesda Studio Offering Salon Suite Rentals (sponsored)

Read on mocoshow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne Zurn
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Bethesda Gourmet To Close Later This Month
Bethesda Gourmet, a small cafe/deli that has operated inside one of the Bethesda Towers at 4350 E W Hwy #100 for over a decade, will be closing towards the end of the month, according to one of the owners we spoke with earlier this week. The restaurant offers traditional breakfast and lunch items, as well as daily specials that include a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes.
mocoshow.com
First “Manna Choice Market at the Grove” to Take Place This Week
Universities at Shady Grove (USG) announced a partnership with Manna Food Center to offer “Manna Choice Market at the Grove.” Launched in 2022, this program will bring a market-style distribution of food right on campus starting in August 2022. On the second Wednesday of every month, students and their families will be able to access the market to select fresh produce and other perishable and nonperishable healthy foods. It will be located at 9631 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20850.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Hearing on the Boyds Transit Center to be Held on Tuesday, August 16
On Tuesday, August 16 starting at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing regarding the 70% design plans for the Transit Center in Boyds, MD. The public will have an opportunity to provide written and oral testimony on the project design. The...
mocoshow.com
Virtual Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of Right-of-Way on Kensington Boulevard in Wheaton to be Held on Thursday, Aug. 25
On Thursday, Aug. 25 starting at 1 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed abandonment of a portion of the public right-of-way on Kensington Boulevard from East Avenue towards Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton. This hearing was postponed from Tuesday, Feb. 22. The public will have an opportunity to provide written or oral testimony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
mocoshow.com
Mandalay to Hold Grand Re-Opening Celebration Next Weekend
Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which recently reopened for business at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring, posted a message to its Facebook account on Thursday stating that the restaurant will be holding an official Grand Re-Opening Celebration on August 13 and 14. The celebration will include a $30 buffet with both lunch and dinner seating options. The full message can be seen below:
mocoshow.com
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Wegmans Update
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. The framework is now two stories above ground level on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Tysons Corner Center Being Cleared After Report of Gunshots
4:17pm Update: Officers have cleared the mall. The investigation revealed a light fixture fell causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was discovered. Tysons Corner Center is open. Thank you for your patience. At 3:18pm, Fairfax County Police released a statement on social media regarding gunshots reported at...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Tours Several MoCo Businesses
On Friday, August 5, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan did a tour of Montgomery County, visiting several local businesses. He started the day off at the Glen Echo Fire Department, which is scheduled to undergo major renovations after receiving a state grant. He then toured Maxim Biomedical on E. Gude Dr. in Rockville, one of the few companies that produce American-made COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, followed by a tour of Twin Valley Distillers, also on E Gude. Twin Valley was the first distillery to open in MoCo in over 100 years and owner Edgardo Zuniga tells us Twin valley was, “honored having the Governor visit when he presented us a proclamation for small business in Maryland.”
mocoshow.com
Tysons Corner Center Open Again; Investigation Revealed Light Fixture Caused Loud Noise After Report of Gunshots Inside The Mall
Fairfax County Police tweeted that Tysons Corner has reopened after an investigation revealed that a light fixture fell and caused a loud noise after reports of gunshots inside the mall. As of 4:17pm, Tysons Corner Center has reopened. “Officers have cleared the mall. The investigation revealed a light fixture fell causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was discovered. Tysons Corner Center is open. Thank you for your patience.”
mocoshow.com
Teamsters Edge Closer to National Work Stoppage at Costco
A press release sent out by The Teamsters announced that more than 17,000 Costco Teamsters are currently working under an expired contract and that workers are “planning job actions across the country to send message to the company.” The release noted that the Costco Teamsters are “one step closer to a nationwide work stoppage” as they negotiate for a new national contract. There are two Costco locations in Montgomery County- Gaithersburg and Wheaton. The full press release can be seen below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich on Hateful Vandalism Near Bethesda Trolley Trail
County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement on the hateful vandalism found near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. The full statement can be seen below:. “I am saddened, upset, and, quite frankly, disgusted over the racist vandalism that occurred near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. This incident follows other recent attacks of vandalism and hate throughout the County over the last several months. Trying to intimidate others through fear will not succeed and will not be tolerated. I encourage anyone with any knowledge or information about this vandalism to contact the Montgomery County Police Department as soon as possible. Hate has no home in Montgomery County, and we will be investigating and prosecuting those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
mocoshow.com
Germantown’s Senseonics Announces Expanded Insurance Coverage For Its Implantable Glucose Monitoring Systems
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company based in Germantown that focuses on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, announced that Anthem is providing coverage for implantable CGM, which includes the Eversense CGM System. Anthem’s decision will add more than 45 million covered lives for the long-term implantable CGM system to help manage their diabetes. This recent coverage decision adds to the growing number of payers who are writing Eversense into their CGM coverage policies that now benefit approximately 250 million covered lives, as well as paying for the healthcare provider’s time for the in-office sensor insertion. This allows Ascensia Diabetes Care, Senseonics’ global commercial partner, to introduce the Eversense CGM System to more people living with diabetes.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native Jennifer Celotta Has Directed Several Episodes of Hit Netflix Series ‘Cobra Kai’
Jennifer Celotta is a Montgomery County native who was born in Gaithersburg and graduated from Wootton High School in Rockville in 1989. Since then she has gone on to become a very successful television producer, writer, and director, including directing six episodes of the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai that is a television series sequel to the original Karate Kid films.
mocoshow.com
Thrive 2050 Community Forum on Racial Equity and Social Justice to be Held on Aug. 16
A virtual community forum will be held on Aug. 16 to inform a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive 2050 and the development of a new racial equity and social justice chapter for the Plan. The Montgomery County Council invites residents to join the Thrive 2050 Racial Equity...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Currently Has 247 Full-Time/60 Part-Time Open Teaching Positions
MCPS currently has 247 full-time teaching positions and 60 part-time open teaching positions as the first day of school approaches (August 29th), according to the school system’s website. Last Tuesday, MCPS hosted a virtual informational session for job seekers to learn about available openings for the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday morning the Montgomery County Board of Education tweeted, “MCPS is looking for special education teachers! Do you know someone who would be a great fit? Encourage them to apply at http://mcpscareers.org“.
mocoshow.com
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
Comments / 0