ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Airbnb’s Outstanding Q2 Results Fail to Cheer Investors

By Richika Biyani
tipranks.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tipranks.com

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
TRAFFIC
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss

DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?

Driven by robust demand for travel, Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, significantly topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Expedia (EXPE) shares jumped over 6% during the extended trading session yesterday after the American online travel company delivered blowout second-quarter results. Markedly, the company reported the highest ever second quarter revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ipo#Investors#Abnb#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q2 Performance#Gbv#Adr Rrb#Airbnb Issues Q3 Guidance
tipranks.com

Vodafone: Are dividends enough to attract more investors?

British multinational telecom Vodafone has failed to impress its long-term investors. Will the shareholders get their long-overdue returns now?. The telecom industry has battled with slow growth over the last few years and telephone giant Vodafone (GB:VOD) is no exception – but there are good signs around the company.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

How Has MGNI Stock Performed Lately?

MGNI stock’s recent volatility has caught investor attention. Let’s learn more about this tech firm. The journey of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) stock has not been smooth over the past year. According to TipRanks, MGNI stock has declined almost 22% over the last three months, 37.7% in the last six months, and over 52% year-to-date. Further, the stock has lost 72.2% in the last year.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Are the Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in July 2022

July was a month driven by surprise investor optimism. A look at which stocks were bought and discarded the most during the month will tell us more about the behavior patterns of investors during unprecedented times. Despite the continued macroeconomic uncertainty and another 75 basis-point interest rate hike, July was...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Investors Are Interested in Ranpak Despite Its Poor Q2 Show

Interestingly, market sentiments are in favor of Ranpak despite its disappointing results for the second quarter of 2022. The solid prospects of this packaging solutions expert and other possible reasons explaining investors’ interest in PACK stock are discussed in this article. Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) have...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Website Traffic Predicts Yelp’s Q2 Beat; Shares Up 14%

Robust advertising demand helped Yelp deliver record second-quarter revenue. Investors cheered the numbers in an after-market rally on Thursday. Yelp (YELP) shares gained 14.5% during the extended trading session yesterday after the company delivered robust second-quarter numbers. Impressively, our website traffic tool indicated this second quarter outperformance, with the total...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Weekly Market Review: Small Gains Following Robust Jobs Data

Our weekly review of the market. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Our Stock of the Week is an Industrial name. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Information Technology names led the way higher, while the Energy sector lagged.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Cenovus Energy Stock is Likely to Outperform

In the energy industry, Cenovus Energy tells a more compelling story than many other operators, as it not only has high energy prices to aid it but it also plans on increasing its production levels and is highly profitable. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares have performed extremely well so far...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

TipRanks Expands to China

Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks, giving its users access to analyst ratings and price targets to make smarter investment decisions. TipRanks, a leading financial big data company that tracks and measures the performance of investment experts, is delighted to announce that traders in China have access to its superior stock research capabilities on a Chinese digital trading platform for the first time. Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks to provide its users with unique data that improves their stock research abilities.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Roblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold

Roblox stock has been beaten down more than 80% from its highs as margins erode and user growth slows pace in the face of a recession. Despite the headwinds, Roblox remains a top metaverse contender that may have a wider moat than you’d expect. Co-experience platform developer Roblox (RBLX)...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

MicroStrategy Stock Could Hit $950, Says Analyst

On Tuesday, MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced Q2 earnings, but as has become customary for this company, the results took on a secondary role to the headline grabbing antics of its bitcoin activity, led of course by BTC evangelist and now former CEO Michael Saylor. Under Saylor’s guidance, the software company has...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Apple Stock: Advertisement Expansion Seems Heavily Discounted

Apple is making a big push into growing its advertising business with new hires and a recently-announced App Store Search ads expansion. Though shares are leading the upward charge for FAANG darlings, I still think the magnitude of the ad push is discounted by investors. Apple’s (AAPL) latest quarter was...
TECHNOLOGY
tipranks.com

Glencore earnings are riding high on coal prices with rewards for shareholders

Mining giant Glencore came up with an outstanding performance in its half-yearly results, thanks to strong demand for coal. Miner Glencore (GB:GLEN) posted its half-year results with revenue up by 43% to £134.4 billion – thanks in part to the company remaining loyal to thermal coal, despite price volatility and controversy.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results

LYFT stock jumped 9.9% early Friday as investors cheered its impressive earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. Shares of the company were up 9.9% in Friday’s pre-market trading session as investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy