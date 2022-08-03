Eatontown council adopts bond ordinance to fund improvements

Read on centraljersey.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Atlantic Hub News Briefs, Aug. 3
In February, the Eatontown Public Schools underwent the New Jersey Quality. Single Accountability Continuum (NJQSAC) review conducted by the Monmouth County Executive Superintendent’s Office. The district received high scores in all five of the key areas of review and the New Jersey commissioner of education will recommend to the...
275 residential units planned for former fort parcel in Eatontown
EATONTOWN – The members of the Borough Council in Eatontown have approved an amendment to the Fort Monmouth Reuse and Redevelopment Plan that will allow for the development of residential units, including affordable housing, on Pinebrook Road. During a meeting on July 13, council members approved the amendment with...
Lunch Break will host community picnic and backpack giveaway in Red Bank
Lunch Break will host its annual community picnic and backpack giveaway on Aug. 20 at Count Basie Field, Red Bank. The resource center that is based in Red Bank is also sponsoring its annual Back to School Drive which will benefit hundreds of financially insecure children and their families who rely on the social service resource center for life’s basic necessities, including school supplies. The Back to School Drive will run through Aug. 20.
Monmouth Mall owner expected to replace parking garage with new lot
EATONTOWN – The Borough Council in Eatontown has entered into a developer’s agreement with the owner of the Monmouth Mall to replace an existing parking garage with a surface parking lot. During a meeting on July 13, council members approved a developer’s agreement with Eatontown Monmouth Mall, LLC,...
2022 Monmouth County Fair opens five-day run in Freehold Township
The 2022 Monmouth County Fair will open its five-day run at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, today, July 27. The 47th annual fair will run from July 27-31 and is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, according to a press release.
Monmouth County News Briefs, July 27
The Monmouth County Park System has announced upcoming artist talks for its current art exhibit Summer Nights. Held in the “Gallery” at the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, these talks feature several participating artists discussing their creative process and favorite inspirations. The first talk will be held...
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
Board of county commissioners presents 2022 Monmouth County Fair
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, will present the 47th annual Monmouth County Fair which will take place from Wednesday, July 27, through Sunday, July 31, at the East Freehold Fairgrounds, 1500 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township.
Tinton Falls officials honor teenager for Eagle Scout achievement
TINTON FALLS – A Tinton Falls resident has been recognized by borough officials for attaining the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. During a recent Borough Council meeting, a proclamation honoring Kevin Terhune for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout was presented to the young man by the municipal government.
Applicant seeking retail cannabis license to open business in Red Bank
RED BANK – Members of the Red Bank Borough Council have passed a resolution which acknowledges an entity known as Quiet Bloom, LLC, has proposed operating a permitted cannabis business in town and that the proposal would not exceed the municipal limit for the number of permitted cannabis businesses.
Red Bank schools, council agree to have officers provide security at schools
RED BANK – The Red Bank Borough Council and the Red Bank Borough Public Schools Board of Education have entered into a shared services agreement through which Class III school resource officers will provide security at the borough’s schools. During a meeting on June 13, council members authorized...
Eatontown Public Schools to undergo energy efficiency upgrades
EATONTOWN — This summer, the Eatontown Public Schools will begin construction as part of an Energy Savings Improvement Plan (ESIP) project. The total cost of the project, approximately $5 million, will be funded through energy cost savings, according to a press release from the school district. District administrators said...
YMCAs in Monmouth and Ocean counties announce partnership
As of July 1, two central New Jersey YMCAs began working together to strengthen their collective community impact. The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County (YGMC) and the Ocean County YMCA (OCYMCA) entered into a management agreement that took effect July 1 and will continue through December. The agreement was unanimously approved by both boards of directors, according to a press release.
Klayton’s Kandy set for Incredible Revenge Stakes as trainer Mark Salvaggio seeks first career stakes win
OCEANPORT – Mark Salvaggio understands exactly why he has never won a stakes race in 22 years as a trainer. He doesn’t have that type of stock. “I have cheaper horses – almost all claimers,” said Salvaggio, who is Penn National based. That could change on...
Gov. Murphy signs package of firearms legislation
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation which state leaders say will continue an initiative against gun violence in New Jersey. Murphy signed the legislation during a recent ceremony in Metuchen. Murphy said supporters of the legislation were met by critics who were calling the supporters’ efforts “too ambitious” against a...
Pine Barrens natural landscape will rebound from Wharton wildfire
Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, New Jersey’s largest wildfire in 15 years swept through Wharton State Forest in the Pine Barrens two weeks ago, burning more than 13,500 acres. Thankfully, no lives or homes were lost, as the blaze occurred in a remote part of New Jersey’s...
