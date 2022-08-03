Eatontown council adopts bond ordinance to fund improvements

Lunch Break will host its annual community picnic and backpack giveaway on Aug. 20 at Count Basie Field, Red Bank. The resource center that is based in Red Bank is also sponsoring its annual Back to School Drive which will benefit hundreds of financially insecure children and their families who rely on the social service resource center for life’s basic necessities, including school supplies. The Back to School Drive will run through Aug. 20.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO