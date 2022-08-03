These 2 New England family excursions are ‘amazing,’ according to Fodor’s Travel

Families can immerse themselves in the destination.

A cottage for rent at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine. Hidden Pond

Parents looking for getaways that offer memorable family adventures have two excellent options in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel.

The publication recently released a list of 10 family excursions for parents who want more than the all-inclusive kids’ club and included “take a forest bath in Maine” at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport and “root for the home team in Boston at Hotel Commonwealth.”

“[T]he greatest vacation memories—the kind that turns into family stories you’ll tell for decades to come—come from the days you all go on an adventure together, immersing yourselves in the destination you’re visiting,” wrote Fodor’s.

The Japanese practice of forest bathing, which involves spending time in the woods using all of your senses, is an activity offered to guests at Hidden Pond.

Here’s what Fodor’s wrote, in part, about the excursion at Hidden Pond:

Certified Forest Therapy guide Jeanne Christie (who’s also a Registered Maine Guide) leads your group on a two-and-a-half or three-hour walk past birch and balsam trees, before ending the excursion with snacks and a tea ceremony. Follow up your forest bath with a soak in the lodge pool, or, if it’s a Sunday, plunge into the Nighttime Glow Swim, when the family-friendly pool is lit up after dark. Fodor’s Travel

And here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about Hotel Commonwealth, the official hotel of the Boston Red Sox:

Take everyone out to the ball game with the Commonwealth’s Family of Fans Red Sox Game Package, which includes four tickets to a Red Sox game which you’ll view from the exclusive Pavilion section, a $500 gift card to the Red Sox team store, a welcome message to your clan which will appear on the scoreboard during the game, and seat visits from a kid-friendly mascot. After the game, you’ll skip the traffic by walking back to the hotel, where you can relive post-game highlights in your room. All in all, it’s a home run. Fodor’s Travel

Hidden Pond, which ranked No. 2 among the best destination resorts in America by USA Today readers in 2021, opened 20 luxury bungalows designed by American menswear designer Todd Snyder this past spring.

Hotel Commonwealth was recently named among the 10 best hotels in Boston by Travel + Leisure in the publication’s 2022 world’s best awards.

View the list of 10 family excursions for parents who want more than the all-inclusive kids’ club.