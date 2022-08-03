West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in Mahoning County

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning. It happened at a home on Oriss Road shortly after 4 a.m. Warren Township Fire Chief Joseph Natali said there was fire damage to one side of the home. He also said no one was living there, where the house is up for sale, and no one was injured.

