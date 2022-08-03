West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in Mahoning County

Read on www.wytv.com
Low-cost rabies clinic helps pet owners with costs
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Angels for Animals Veterinary Hospital in Canfield held its annual rabies vaccine clinic on Sunday. The hospital worked in collaboration with Mahoning County Public Health, which set up and administered the clinic. They offered rabies vaccines for cats and dogs for only $8. “We...
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage. Tails of Hope, a nonprofit clinic providing low-cost care to animals in the area, is experiencing a shortage of certified veterinary technicians. It’s also one of the few nonprofit spay/neuter clinics in Mercer County, which means the community and surrounding areas will feel the impact.
Masks required for students at local Kent State campuses
KENT, Ohio (WKBN)- When Kent State University students return to the Kent main campus and other local branch campuses, they will have to wear a mask. According to a statement on the university website, students are required to wear masks indoors at campuses located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates. These campuses include Kent, Trumbull, Salem, and East Liverpool.
1 dead after motorcycle accident in Mercer County
PYMATUNING TWP., Pa (WKBN) — Route 18 in Mercer County reopened Monday morning after a motorcycle accident. It happened in Pymatuning Township just before 9 p.m. Mercer County Dispatch said one person died on scene. According to Pymatuning Police, a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. It’s not clear if...
Police and prosecutor to share in $5.7 million for crime fighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Valley agencies will share in a $5.7 million grant to help fight crime in Ohio. East Liverpool police are getting $323,413, Salem police are getting $159,704 and the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is getting $495,151. The money is the sixth round of grants...
Local doctor named to state board
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor in Salem has been named to a state board. Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board. The term begins Aug. 5 and ends March 22, 2025. “I have served on the state association...
Cookout engages community with safety service members
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A cookout in Poland spread a message on getting to know those who serve and protect the community. Poland held its Safety Services Day Cookout on Saturday at Poland Township Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to speak with police and fire chiefs,...
Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday. It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items. There were games, a bouncy house and fresh...
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
Fresh produce offered steps away in Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Save A Step Community Store in Girard is now offering fresh produce thanks to support from the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP). Getting fresh produce in the store on N. State Street is part of an effort to bring healthy food access to areas that don’t readily have those options close by.
MYCAP hosts free Community Health Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cars lined up around the block for the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP)’s first free Community Health Day on Friday. The Ohio Department of Health originally approached them about a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but the project bloomed with vendors for mental and physical health services, booths for back-to-school healthy habits and a mobile market. There was also a mobile library.
Car crashes into building in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters are investigating after an SUV hit a building in Warren on Sunday. According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook page, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Youngstown Road Southeast near Francis Avenue. Firefighters said that the the vehicle was heavily damaged and the...
Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning. It happened at a home on Oriss Road shortly after 4 a.m. Warren Township Fire Chief Joseph Natali said there was fire damage to one side of the home. He also said no one was living there, where the house is up for sale, and no one was injured.
Heat is performance factor at Canfield dog show
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Dog Cluster is heating up, literally. Yesterday’s rain kept temperatures down slightly, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Many dogs at the Canfield Fairgrounds were trying to stay cool in the heat. Some owners kept their dogs in the shade. Others were cooling off their dogs with fans. Many owners were constantly refilling their dog’s water bowls.
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction. Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
WAMPUM, Pa. (WKBN)- Tomorrow night in Lawrence County, the skies will be bursting with fireworks!. It’s Wampum’s 225th anniversary celebration. It’s the oldest borough in Lawrence County. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. at The Community Park.
Wellsville house collapses after fire
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a fire in Wellsville. It happened on 13th Street around 11 p.m. Friday. The house was full of flames when crews arrived, the fire caused it to collapse. Fire Chief Barry Podwel said the house had...
Aviation school holds open house at Youngstown campus
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its Youngstown campus on Youngstown-Kingsville Road. PIA administration and several employers were on hand to talk about issues trending in the field along with the factors in which companies...
Newest Miss, Junior Miss pageant winners crowned in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest. Friday night’s big event was the Miss and Junior Miss pageants. First News Anchor Lindsey Watson served as a judge for the fun, entertaining event. Ten girls,...
Hubbard Twp. police arrest suspect in Mercer County robberies
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police arrested a suspect wanted for two robberies Friday morning in Mercer County, one of which resulted in the stabbing of a victim. Hubbard Township Police Chief Ronald Fusco said a BOLO went out for 48-year-old Jason Riley, of Sharon, the suspect...
