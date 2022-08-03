Read on www.nwestiowa.com
Related
nwestiowa.com
Kids yoga strikes balance in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—The whole mindfulness aspect wasn’t a big part of it, but come on, it’s yoga for little kids. “If you think I’m going to get them into meditations and poses for 45 minutes, it’s not going to happen,” said instructor Julie McCarty. “Keeping kids entertained is half the battle, and if you can get a little bit of yoga in there, that’s great.”
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
nwestiowa.com
Working to keep Okoboji blue
Iowa Great Lakes annual lake shore cleanup event on Aug. 6. Grab a trash bag and do your part to keep Okoboji blue. It’s time again for the third annual Lakeshore Cleanup event which will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event is being co-sponsored by Keep...
nwestiowa.com
Ladies Night Returns
Oak Hill Outdoor hosting wine and food pairing event. After a brief summer break, Ladies Night is back at Oak Hill Outdoor. The popular monthly event took July off, but returns with a Wine and Food Pairing event scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Milford. Tickets are $60...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
nwestiowa.com
Last call for Dutch poffertjes this summer
ORANGE CITY—Fans of Dutch treats will have one last chance to indulge their sweet tooth at the poffertjes stand in Orange City. The Little White Store, run by the Dutch Heritage Boosters, will hold its final sales of the summer 5:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Transactions are cash-only with servings priced at $4.
Sioux City Journal
Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff. Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.
nwestiowa.com
New Homestead enhances security measures
SIOUX CENTER—Grant funding is helping a Sioux Center entity enhance its campus safety. Six cameras were installed in July around the New Homestead Low Rent Housing Agency’s main campus in Sioux Center. The New Homestead operates under the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency...
VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls
Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
nwestiowa.com
New pastor begins at Christ Community
SIOUX CENTER—For 15 years, Mark Johnson has been engaged in campus ministry at Indiana University. Now pursuing pastoral ministry, he was installed July 24 as lead pastor of Christ Community Church in Sioux Center. In his first sermon to the congregation Sunday, he chose to preach on 2 Chronicles...
kiwaradio.com
$300K Large High-Clearance Sprayer Destroyed In Sibley Area Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A large self-propelled field sprayer was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 6:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a sprayer fire on Highway 60 near 200th Street, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Sibley Airport.
kelo.com
A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
nwestiowa.com
Roasting Bean adds Wolf’s baked goods
HAWARDEN—Almost a year after opening at 1001 Central Ave., Roasting Bean is adding baked goods to its menu lineup. Owner Maribel Curiel, 26, has enjoyed offering a wide selection of hot and cold coffees since opening Aug. 27, 2021. But earlier in the year, Kayla Wolf, 34, reached out to Curiel about the possibility of using the space for a business she and her mother operate.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
nwestiowa.com
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
Comments / 0