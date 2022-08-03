Locarno Film Festival Rejects Calls to Ban Leon Prudovsky’s ‘My Neighbor, Adolf’

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Sundance Prize Winner ‘President’ Banned in Zimbabwe for ‘Potential to Incite Violence’ (EXCLUSIVE)
In a letter dated June 16, the country’s censorship board slapped a ban on the Sundance prize-winning documentary, insisting that it “has the potential to incite violence” as Zimbabwe gears up for presidential elections in 2023. More from Variety. Jerrod Carmichael's 'On The Count of Three': Independent...
SFGate
Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer
Shefali Shah returns in the lead role of deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the new season, the Delhi police must deal with a series of grisly murders in the face of escalating public fear and the growing demands for answers. More from Variety.
SFGate
Jessica Chastain Visits President Zelenskyy in Ukraine, ‘Important Humanitarian Event’ Being Planned
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain was in Kyiv, Ukraine, over the weekend. She visited children’s hospital Okhmatdyt on Sunday and later met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak. Chastain, who won the best actress Oscar this year for her performance in “The...
SFGate
TikTok Gains Ground on YouTube Among Southeast Asia Streaming Audiences – Study
TikTok is gaining ground strongly on YouTube among audiences in Southeast Asia, a new study finds. And the two ad-supported streaming giants took a bite out of premium subscription services’ market share in the April-June quarter. The quarterly report, “Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics” from Media...
Comments / 0