50 Displaced By Selah Apartment Fire

Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Officer involved shooting in Yakima early Saturday morning
YAKIMA, Wash.— Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit investigating an officer involved shooting from early Saturday morning. Sunnyside Police were dispatched to calls of shots fired at 100 E South Hill Rd. When officers arrived, one person had multiple gunshot wounds. Sunnyside PD was able to identify a suspect and whereabouts.
Pediatrician in Yakima 1 of 5 to win Local Hero Award
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local pediatrician was one of five to win the Local Hero Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics for commitment to community health and wellbeing. The award goes to pediatricians who advocate for children and young adults in their communities and take local action, like Dr. Peter Asante.
