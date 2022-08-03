Tom Cotton jabs New York Times over Taliban leader's op-ed: 'I’ll promise not to harbor al Qaeda leaders'

Iranian journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad called out the Biden administration following an attempt on her life in the last week. On July 31, Brooklyn police arrested a man with a loaded AK-47-style rifle near her apartment. This came one year after Alinejad described a plot by the Iranian government to kidnap her for her work documenting Iranian women fight back against the oppressive regime. While Iran has denied her allegations, Alinejad has said the plot was infiltrated by the FBI.

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO