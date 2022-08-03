‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Re-Edits Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’ Ahead of TIFF

Read on www.sfgate.com
Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer
Shefali Shah returns in the lead role of deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the new season, the Delhi police must deal with a series of grisly murders in the face of escalating public fear and the growing demands for answers. More from Variety.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
'Golden Girls' LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen....
‘Virtual Kidnappings’ Hit Entertainment-Industry Elite
At 12:44 p.m. on June 13, the wife of a high-profile music-industry veteran received a call from a 917 number that made her stomach drop. A male voice with a thick accent told the woman that her daughter — whose name he used — had just been involved in a car accident and was in the back of his vehicle awaiting help. The man on the line assured the woman that her daughter was fine and hung up quickly. As the woman was relaying the conversation to her husband, the phone rang again. This time the voice on the other end was far less comforting.
TikTok Gains Ground on YouTube Among Southeast Asia Streaming Audiences – Study
TikTok is gaining ground strongly on YouTube among audiences in Southeast Asia, a new study finds. And the two ad-supported streaming giants took a bite out of premium subscription services’ market share in the April-June quarter. The quarterly report, “Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics” from Media...
Kali Uchis' divine Outside Lands set hampered by technical woes
Sheathed in a silky, black curtain, the Twin Peaks stage was empty, Kali Uchis' euphonic trilling resonating like a siren's call. Over the next 45 minutes of her top-billed Saturday night Outside Lands show, which she said was her last of the year, she was utterly mesmerizing. Uchis was a...
