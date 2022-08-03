ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph Post

Convictions Continue In Tri-County Theft Ring

EDWARDSVILLE – Larry Thompson, 36, pled guilty in two cases against him regarding numerous residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in the Metro area in Madison County Court on Friday, July 29, 2022. These convictions resulted from the joint investigative work between several Metro communities. Thompson was among multiple suspects...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821

Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
Coyotes become a problem for residents

Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
MANCHESTER, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

