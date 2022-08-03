Mötley Crüe Confused for Their Hair Metal Parody Foes Steel Panther on Prime Video Doc Poster

The BBC has marked the end of an era by discontinuing its classified football results service on Radio 5 live. Results have been read out on Sports Report, the world’s longest-running sports radio programme, on Saturday evenings since the early 1950s. First presented by John Webster, James Alexander Gordon took over in 1974 and went on to become one of the most recognisable voices in British broadcasting – distinctively altering his tone of voice to indicate a home win, an away win or a draw – before passing the torch to Charlotte Green in 2013.

SPORTS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO