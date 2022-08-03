Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP

Read on www.fox19.com
Fox 19
Driver seriously injured in Mt. Airy crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a crash happened in Mt. Airy Sunday morning. Officers say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue. Rahkina Eubanks, 24, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound on Colerain Avenue when she lost control of the...
WLWT 5
OSHP: Woman dies after car goes into Ohio River in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman has died after driving her car into the Ohio River on Palestine Road in Clermont County. The incident occurred at 607 Palestine Road around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. Police say around 2 p.m., a 2018 Toyota...
Daily Advocate
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash
B URKETTSVILLE – On Aug. 6, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the 14,900 block of State Route 118 for a motorcycle crash with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on State...
OHSP: 1 person dead in crash involving motorcycle in Auglaize County
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday evening in Auglaize County, according to a news release. Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to report of a crash at around 6:48 p.m. on State Route 385, east of New Hampshire.
Fox 19
1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving a tractor trailer on Hamilton Avenue
The crash closed down both directions of Hamilton Avenue between Civic Center and Houston, per Colerain Township police. The road is still shut down at this time.
Fox 19
Pedestrian seriously injured in Bond Hill crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Bond Hill Saturday morning, according to Lieutenant Colonel Teresa A. Theetge with the Cincinnati Police Department. Theetge says that police arrived at the 4700 block of Reading Road around 12:15 a.m. to investigate the crash.
Large fire response called to Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON — A large fire response was called to Wilmington Air Park in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. fire crews were called to reports of a plane on fire in a hangar in the 1100 block of Airport Road in Wilmington, according to initial reports. Initial reports...
WLWT 5
Sheriff's office: 1 injured, 1 arrested after shots fired in store parking lot in Deerfield Township
MASON, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Deerfield Township Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 9:26 p.m. when deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of Marshall's in Deerfield Township. The sheriff's...
1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Butler County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Morgan Township Friday morning, according to a media release. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Sheriff’s deputies responded to report of an accident on...
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
Police: Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Blanchester woman dies in motorcycle crash; other cyclist flees scene
WARREN COUNTY — A Blanchester woman died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash on Corwin Road in Washington Township, Warren County. Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the case. Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was traveling southbound on Corwin...
Middletown police searching for man suspected of robbing 84 year-old woman
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man suspected of a robbing an elderly woman. Video released by police shows an 84 year old woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots on Roosevelt Blvd. A light colored...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
WLWT 5
Police: Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight in Bond Hill. Police say a 21-year-old was driving a Dodge Dart south on Reading Road, near the Norwood lateral just after midnight when she struck a 78-year-old man crossing the street. It's not clear...
Fox 19
Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller said. The dispatcher stated that no injuries...
wnewsj.com
Fire suppression foam at Wilmington Air Park blankets hangar, many first responders
WILMINGTON — An apparent malfunction of an automatic fire suppression system utilizing foam caused some scary moments and a mammoth mess Sunday afternoon at the Wilmington Air Park. Details are sketchy as the scene remains active cleaning the foam out of the hangar in which the foam dropped. A...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies search for homicide suspect, stolen gun and car in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pike County are searching for a person of interest in the suspected homicide of a local man. On Thursday, reports say, 42-year-old Deric Lansing was found deceased at a residence in the 5000 block of route 220 in Waverly. A firearm owned by Lansing, officials said, was also missing from a gun holster he was wearing. A family member told the Guardian, “He looked like he had been in a fight when they found him.” Officials have not released the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation and autopsy.
Multiple people shot in overnight Cincinnati shooting
Cincinnati police said it happened in the Over-the-Rhine district, at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.
