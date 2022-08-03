ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Fox 19
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Driver seriously injured in Mt. Airy crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a crash happened in Mt. Airy Sunday morning. Officers say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue. Rahkina Eubanks, 24, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound on Colerain Avenue when she lost control of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight called to motorcycle crash

B URKETTSVILLE – On Aug. 6, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the 14,900 block of State Route 118 for a motorcycle crash with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on State...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, OH
City
Washington Township, OH
Washington Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Warren County, OH
Accidents
City
Blanchester, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Washington Township, OH
Accidents
Blanchester, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Morrow, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Fox 19

1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian seriously injured in Bond Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Bond Hill Saturday morning, according to Lieutenant Colonel Teresa A. Theetge with the Cincinnati Police Department. Theetge says that police arrived at the 4700 block of Reading Road around 12:15 a.m. to investigate the crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Large fire response called to Wilmington Air Park

WILMINGTON — A large fire response was called to Wilmington Air Park in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. fire crews were called to reports of a plane on fire in a hangar in the 1100 block of Airport Road in Wilmington, according to initial reports. Initial reports...
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Patrick
WHIO Dayton

1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Butler County

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Butler County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Morgan Township Friday morning, according to a media release. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Sheriff’s deputies responded to report of an accident on...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osp#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Fox 19

Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller said. The dispatcher stated that no injuries...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies search for homicide suspect, stolen gun and car in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pike County are searching for a person of interest in the suspected homicide of a local man. On Thursday, reports say, 42-year-old Deric Lansing was found deceased at a residence in the 5000 block of route 220 in Waverly. A firearm owned by Lansing, officials said, was also missing from a gun holster he was wearing. A family member told the Guardian, “He looked like he had been in a fight when they found him.” Officials have not released the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation and autopsy.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy