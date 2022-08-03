ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Buddy Leach

BATON ROUGE, La. - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of former congressman, state representative and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. Gov. Edwards said:. “Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress...
