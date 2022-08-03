Brewcast: Looking at the most intriguing storylines as fall camp begins

Despite the departure of 10 players from last year’s Big Ten-winning squad, the Michigan Wolverines remain a veteran-laden group entering the 2022 season. Eleven players on the roster have been in Ann Arbor since 2018. As a refresher, the 2018 class included Cam McGrone, Jalen Mayfield, and recently-departed Aidan Hutchinson. Two of those 11 have been on the team since 2017, a class that was headlined by Donovan Peoples-Jones, Aubrey Solomon and Cesar Ruiz. Feel old yet?

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO