Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road

Boca Raton police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.

Police a person was struck and killed around 6:30 a.m. while crossing the street in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95.

A police department spokesman said it was a hit-and-run and the driver took off westbound on Glades Road.

A passerby found the victim's body in the street and called police.

Investigators said the vehicle involved is a light-colored Nissan Rogue, 2008 to 2014 model, and likely has damage to its front headlight and bumper.

Boca Raton Police Department Surveillance image of a Nissan Rogue involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of Glades Road in Boca Raton on August 3, 2022.

"Our hope today is that anybody with information about this accident, they come forward, that they contact our police department," said Jessica Desir, the public information officer for the Boca Raton Police Department.

Desir said a surveillance camera from a nearby business captured video of the Rogue fleeing the scene, but police are looking for other video evidence to help with the investigation.

"Our traffic homicide investigators are working really hard today to put the pieces together and bring justice to the victim, the victim's family," Desir said.

WATCH: Boca Raton police give update on deadly hit-and-run

Those who live and work in the area said they're concerned with the amount of traffic and distracted drivers they see on Glades Road, especially for people who cross the street on a daily basis.

"We were driving by and saw the body and it was shocking," said James Patrick-Sternan, who works nearby. "It kind of freaks me out, the concept of going over there now, especially since he drove off."

All westbound lanes of Glades Road were shut down at Butts Road for roughly three hours, but eventually reopened just before 11 a.m.

If you know who the driver of the Nissan Rogue is, call Boca Raton traffic homicide investigator Javier Casas at 561-544-8579.