Soup's on! Tickets on sale now for Oct. 6 Soup Crawl

MUNCIE, Ind. — Tickets are already available for Second Harvest Food Bank's 10th annual Soup Crawl, which will be 5-8 p.m. Oct. 6, during ArtsWalk in downtown Muncie.

Tickets are being sold online at curehunger.org/soupcrawl.

For $20, Soup Crawl attendees can stroll the streets of historic downtown Muncie during ArtsWalk and sample delicious soups from downtown and area restaurants, caterers and organizations.

The money raised during Soup Crawl will support Second Harvest’s Big Idea initiative, which invites families to visit their children’s school once a month to engage with teachers and staff. At the same time, they receive food and information or services from other essential community resources.

Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities with the Soup Crawl and Second Harvest are available; contact Robby Tompkins, rtompkins@curehunger.org, for more information.

Limited spots are still available to join as a soup vendor at the event. Utensils and cups are provided, limiting the vendor's cost to ingredients and time. Contact Ben Polk, ben.polk@primetrustcu.com, for more information.

To learn more about Soup Crawl and the participating restaurants, businesses, and organizations, visit Facebook.com/SoupCrawl.

Rokita staffer to meet with public in Winchester

WINCHESTER — A representative from the office of Attorney General Todd Rokita will be at the Winchester Library 10:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 11, to meet with local residents who need help filing a consumer complaint, searching for unclaimed property, or information about data privacy, identity theft, or robocalls, according to a release.

