ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Soup's on! Tickets on sale now for Oct. 6 Soup Crawl

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NP4os_0h3BDhGv00

MUNCIE, Ind. — Tickets are already available for Second Harvest Food Bank's 10th annual Soup Crawl, which will be 5-8 p.m. Oct. 6, during ArtsWalk in downtown Muncie.

Tickets are being sold online at curehunger.org/soupcrawl.

For $20, Soup Crawl attendees can stroll the streets of historic downtown Muncie during ArtsWalk and sample delicious soups from downtown and area restaurants, caterers and organizations.

The money raised during Soup Crawl will support Second Harvest’s Big Idea initiative, which invites families to visit their children’s school once a month to engage with teachers and staff. At the same time, they receive food and information or services from other essential community resources.

Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities with the Soup Crawl and Second Harvest are available; contact Robby Tompkins, rtompkins@curehunger.org, for more information.

Limited spots are still available to join as a soup vendor at the event. Utensils and cups are provided, limiting the vendor's cost to ingredients and time. Contact Ben Polk, ben.polk@primetrustcu.com, for more information.

To learn more about Soup Crawl and the participating restaurants, businesses, and organizations, visit Facebook.com/SoupCrawl.

Rokita staffer to meet with public in Winchester

WINCHESTER — A representative from the office of Attorney General Todd Rokita will be at the Winchester Library 10:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 11, to meet with local residents who need help filing a consumer complaint, searching for unclaimed property, or information about data privacy, identity theft, or robocalls, according to a release.

Send news items to The Star Press at news@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival returns for a second year

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular festival that started last year will take over part of Monument Circle this Saturday. Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival will feature 25 local breweries and restaurants for around 3,000 people. "Chicken is a staple in every single cuisine. You can find it in Spanish dishes,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy

Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7

July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Muncie, IN
Lifestyle
City
Muncie, IN
moderncampground.com

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN
indyschild.com

Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ultimate Unexplained

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soups#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Consumer Complaint#Food Drink#Artswalk#The Soup Crawl#Ben Polk Primetrustcu Com#Facebook Com
readthereporter.com

Patton: Westfield’s taxpayers left holding the bag on Grand Park

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WESTFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTHR

PHOTOS: Semi-truck fire shuts down I-65 near Lebanon

THORNTOWN, Indiana — A semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clinton County for hours on Sunday. A semi-truck hauling corn crashed and caught fire at the 151-mile marker, which is near Thorntown and about eight miles north of Lebanon, at around 2 p.m. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
FRANKFORT, IN
wrtv.com

Man killed Saturday night during shooting at Muncie Walmart

MUNCIE — One man is dead after Muncie Police were dispatched around 8:44 p.m. on July 30, to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Walmart North, located at 4801 West Clara Lane. When arriving at the scene, police found Sam Gillum on the parking lot ground,...
MUNCIE, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy