ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Thousands of racing pigeons go missing in French storm

By Jennifer Rankin in Brussels
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLPvi_0h3BDdk100
Racing pigeons take a break at the Verschoot pigeons loft in Ingelmunster, Belgium Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

Belgian pigeon fanciers are in uproar after thousands of their birds went missing when they were released into stormy weather in a competition that went wrong.

The birds were let out in Narbonne in southern France at the start of a race back to their lofts in northern Europe, but they soon hit a summer storm. The Belgian pigeon federation described the outcome as a catastrophe and blamed organisers for allowing the birds to become airborne despite forecasts of bad weather.

Pascal Bodengien, the president of the federation, told the public broadcaster VRT: “It’s an emotional drama, a financial drama – it’s quite simply very sad.”

He suggested some of the Belgian birds had flown to Germany by accident, adding: “Some of them will come back in the next few days but the majority are definitively lost.”

Interactive

Didier Tison, a federation spokesperson, said the widely reported figure of 20,000 missing birds was “completely false”. He added that there were about 3,000 to 4,000 lost birds from Belgium, an “exceptional” number, but he was not able to confirm the tally for other countries.

Belgium pioneered the sport of pigeon racing , where birds released hundreds of miles from home compete to make the speediest return. Racing pigeons wear tracking devices, making it possible to work out which was the fastest bird.

It is thought pigeons navigate using the Earth’s magnetic field lines and their sense of smell.

However, this finely tuned sense of navigation was thrown into confusion last Friday when, 18 miles (30km) from the start of the race, they flew into a storm that is thought to have left them disoriented and tired.

The losses are painful for dedicated pigeon fanciers. Amateurs can spend two to three years raising a bird and thousands of euros on sought-after breeders that will provide the next generation of champions.

Luc Henry, a pigeon fancier from Paifve in eastern Belgium, had entered 87 birds into the competition, but only 36 had returned when he spoke to francophone public broadcaster RTBF in an interview broadcast on Tuesday. He said the “pigeons didn’t have a chance” in a race that was “completely distorted”.

Ulrich Lemmens, from Balen in Flanders, who had only 15 of the 57 pigeons he entered into the race return, described his losses as truly painful. “In my 13 years as a pigeon fancier, this is the first time this has happened. Three years of work have gone up in smoke. My goal is Barcelona [a prestigious pigeon race] in 2024. But now I can forget it,” he said.

Despite the sport’s working-class origins, it is increasingly attracting big money. In 2020, a Chinese buyer paid a record €1.6m (£1.3m) for a champion racing pigeon from Belgium.

Belgium has about 18,000 people who keep pigeons and it is a global centre for the sport. As a result, Belgian groups organise many international competitions, including the disastrous contest in the south of France.

After an emergency meeting on Monday, the Belgian pigeon federation called for the resignation of leading officials at the race organisers, Liège Independent.

Tison said the Liège pigeon society had broken the rules of the sport and that the mattter would be raised at a meeting with the minister responsible for animal welfare in the regional government of Wallonia on Thursday.

The director of Liège Independent, Francine Lageot, issued a formal apology on Belgian TV, saying it was “true that the competition did not go well for different reasons”.

But in a statement, Liège Independent hit back at “unfortunate” allegations about its organisation of the race.

While admitting one breach of the rules, the organisers said the release of the birds had been agreed with French, Dutch and German officials, and that the Belgian national sports president had been informed.

Liège Independent added that the “climatic conditions” in the coming days would have made the competition even more difficult, because of increasing temperatures and violent headwinds.

It said: “At 7.20am [last Friday] the pigeons were released in the presence of 40 people.

“They took straight away a good direction towards the north. We express enormous sadness at not having achieved the expected result and the proper return of our birds. Our dearest wish is that all the amateurs will see their pigeons return to their loft.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeons#Flanders#French#Belgian#Bir
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

393K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy