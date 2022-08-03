ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Motorcyclist killed in crash, another motorcyclist fled scene: OSP

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
 4 days ago
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Corwin Road in Washington Township at about 11:30 p.m., the patrol said in a news release Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation determined she was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Corwin Road when she failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

Chesser went airborne and struck a utility trailer that was parked off the road. The motorcycle overturned and Chesser landed on the road.

Robert Patrick, 42, of Morrow was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Corwin Road.

He struck Chesser, causing him to lose control and travel off the right side of the road.

Patrick fled the scene and remains at large.

He has not been charged, a patrol dispatcher said Wednesday morning.

The state patrol is still investigating.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

