ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears slams Catholic church for not letting her have wedding

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QktL_0h3BDXOX00

She’s preaching to the choir.

Britney Spears slammed a Catholic church for not letting her marry Sam Asghari at the house of prayer because she is not a practicing member.

“This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!!” the pop star captioned a photo on Instagram Tuesday showing the inside of a church during an unidentified couple’s wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiNYa_0h3BDXOX00
Britney Spears said she wanted to marry Sam Asghari in a Catholic church but was not allowed.
Getty Images for GLAAD

“I wanted to go every Sunday … it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID !!!!” she continued. “Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST !!!!”

Spears, who was raised Southern Baptist but has also studied Kabbalah, then asked her 41.8 million social media followers, “Isn’t church supposed to be open to all 🤔🤷🏼‍♀️⛪️ ????”

She did not disclose the name of the church where she wanted to marry.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgyD0v0Afyx

The “Toxic” singer’s fans flooded the comments section to react to her post, with some making light of the situation while others defended the house of worship, explaining that most Catholic churches require at least one partner to practice the religion in order to get married there.

“Britney coming for the church. Iconic,” one person commented.

“Godney has spoken,” a second fan wrote.

“Giiiirrll this is a MESS! To get married in the Catholic Church yes you have to be catholic it’s not just a random venue,” one follower explained.

“You have to be Catholic to get married in a Catholic Church. It’s always been that way,” another netizen agreed.

“Some traditions need to be respected Britney,” one more wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtPop_0h3BDXOX00
Most Catholic churches require at least one partner to practice the religion in order to get married there.
Getty Images

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, ended up tying the knot in the backyard of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in June.

Guests at the fairy-tale wedding included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace, who designed Spears’ dress for the big day.

The couple met in October 2016 and took their love public in January of the following year. They got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating.

Page Six reported at the time that Spears quickly started drafting a prenuptial agreement with the help of a family attorney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zocps_0h3BDXOX00
The couple married in the backyard of Spears’ California home in July.
WireImage

Spears opened up about wanting to marry Asghari and have a baby with him during a court hearing in June 2021. She shared that she was unable to do so because of her conservatorship’s strict rules , but she was set free in November 2021, opening the doors for her to finally walk down the aisle again.

After the 13-year legal arrangement was terminated, Spears announced in April that she was pregnant . She suffered a miscarriage in May, but the pair said they would “ continue trying to expand our beautiful family .”

Spears was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander , who was arrested for breaking into her house on her and Asghari’s wedding day , for an infamous 55 hours in January 2004. She then wed former backup dancer Kevin Federline — with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — in October 2004 before divorcing in July 2007.

The bride’s kids did not attend her wedding to Asghari. Her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and her siblings, Bryan Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, also did not make the guest list after having a falling out over her conservatorship.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden

Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “... Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding

Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Page Six

Malia Obama, 24, spends time with 32-year-old record producer Dawit Eklund

Malia Obama has been photographed hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and the indie label head, 33, were spotted paying a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Thursday in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The former first daughter kept things casual in a white crop top and loose-fitting green pants while Eklund wore a nude colored T-shirt and green shorts with a photo of Bob Marley on the left leg. While the pair weren’t seen locking lips, Obama and the producer did hug one another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Madonna
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
Page Six

Nicola Peltz shares teary selfie, slams people who make her feel ‘bad’

More tears to cry? Nicola Peltz shared a selfie on Instagram Friday in which she appeared to have tears running down her face. “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me,” the newlywed, 27, wrote in the caption, explaining that, growing up in a large family, her “strong parents” had “hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.” Peltz is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 80, and his third wife, model Claudia Heffner Peltz, 67, who have a total of eight kids together. The actress went on to allude, albeit...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Victoria Beckham in cold war with new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz

It’s the Ice Girls. There’s a full-on cold war between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, Page Six has learned. Peltz, 27, just married Brooklyn Beckham, 23 — Victoria’s oldest son with soccer superstar David Beckham — back in April. But we hear trouble was brewing even before the nuptials. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” The source says that Peltz — who is the actress daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, a non-executive chairman of Madison Square Garden among other lucrative things — ...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ultimate girl dad Derek Jeter gets manicure from his daughters

Nailed it. Derek Jeter adorably played along with his young daughters as they gave him a manicure on Wednesday. The retired baseball pro, 48, shared a snap of the cute moment via his Instagram, which featured Bella, 4, and Story, 3, painting his nails while he made a goofy face for the camera. “HELP!!!” he captioned the pic. Jeter’s youngest daughter, 8-month-old River Rose, could also be seen in the shot as she sat by the athlete’s feet. Jeter previously talked about how having three kids under the age of five with wife Hannah had brought out “a whole other side” of him. “The...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Catholic Churches#Glaad
Page Six

Kylie Jenner takes ‘spoiled’ Stormi on designer shopping spree in London

Kylie Jenner posted multiple Instagram Stories of her “spoiled” 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoying a luxurious private shopping experience at Harrods in London Thursday. The designer department store created a mini boutique just for Stormi, stocking it with rows of Dior and Gucci bags, Nike sneakers, sparkly pink dresses, toys and games and a full rack of colorful clothing, among other surprises. “Look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner, 24, said in one of the videos. “Is this not the craziest?” Added the makeup mogul to her daughter, “You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!” Stormi – who snatched a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Selena Gomez hopes to eventually quit acting to get married, be a mom

Selena Gomez is ready to wave goodbye to Hollywood. The singer/actress revealed she eventually wants to get married and become a mom — and she’s prepared to step away from acting to focus on her personal life. The “Only Murders in the Building” star made the revelation on Friday’s episode of the TaTaTu video podcast “Giving Back Generation.” “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” the 30-year-old told hosts Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, who also happen to be her longtime friends. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce

Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique.  Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

James Franco set to play Fidel Castro in ‘Alina of Cuba’

James Franco is the new “El Comandante.” The scandal-scarred actor is looking to make a splash in Hollywood by taking on the role of Fidel Castro, the former communist leader of Cuba. The casting in “Alina of Cuba” marks one of the first major roles in years for the Golden Globe winner, whose career took a tumble when he was accused of sexual misconduct allegations by five women in 2018. The upcoming biopic, helmed by Miguel Bardem, will document the life of Alina Fernandez, Castro’s exiled daughter who didn’t know she was the dictator’s child until age 10. In an interview...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Woody Harrelson pens poem for ‘adorable’ lookalike baby

They’re Natural Born Doppelgängers. Woody Harrelson shared how flattered he was after a mom compared the actor to her baby girl named Cora. “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody [Harrelson],” the mom, Dani Grier Mulvenna wrote in a post to social media along with a side-by-side photo of her little girl and the “True Detective” star both flashing big smiles that looked eerily similar. Harrelson, 61, shared a screenshot of the post with a sweet poem dedicated to the little bundle of joy. “Ode to Cora-/You’re an adorable child/Flattered to be compared/You have a wonderful smile/I just wish...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Candace Cameron Bure gifted JoJo Siwa-themed art kit following feud

Someone has a good sense of humor. Candace Cameron Bure revealed she received a JoJo Siwa-themed package in the mail after feuding with the “Dance Moms” alum. “I just found this really funny,” the “Full House” actress, 46, said in an Instagram Story on Thursday. “There’s a PR company that sent me a gift.” While stifling her laughter, Cameron Bure turned the camera to reveal she had been sent a Diamond Art Club set, featuring an image of 19-year-old Siwa. “Coincidence? Just weird timing? I don’t know,” the actress said. “But, it looks really cute and when one of my goddaughters comes over, we...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to launch a clothing line

Gigi Hadid, fashion designer. The supermodel announced on Instagram Thursday that she’s taking her style savvy from the runway to the design studio with the launch of her own knitwear line, called Guest in Residence. “Been workin on something ….,” Hadid, 27, captioned photos of herself hard at work, giving glimpses of various cashmere swatches and styles including a lavender hoodie, gray pajama set and orange crewneck sweater. She also added “founder, creative director @guestinresidence” to her Instagram bio, although her new brand has yet to post anything on its page. Price range and release date for the collection have not yet been announced,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

John Leguizamo slams James Franco’s casting as Fidel Castro: ‘He ain’t Latino!’

No thank you, Franco. On Friday, John Leguizamo took to Instagram to call out the entertainment industry for casting yet another white actor in the role of an explicitly non-white character. The reproach followed the news that James Franco would portray infamous Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in the upcoming film “Alina of Cuba.” “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers!” the “Encanto” star wrote of the decision to give the role to Franco, 44, who is of Jewish, Portuguese and Swedish descent. “Boycott! This...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy