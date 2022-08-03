ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn more about tax-free weekend in Louisiana and more Shreveport business headlines

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Hello, Shreveport. In the news this week, Louisiana courts block horse racing safety legislation learn what local horse racing businesses has to say and there are some new faces running the school of Caddo and Bossier Parish. Keep reading to find out more about this week's business news.

Former Willis-Knighton head gets lifetime membership to Louisiana Hospital Association

James K. “Jim” Elrod was recently honored with this recognition for his substantial contributions to the Shreveport-Bossier area hospital industry receiving the prized distinction by being named a Lifetime Honorary Member of the Louisiana Hospital Association.

Elrod served as the longest-tenured hospital administrator in the nation, serving his community for more than 56 years as president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System.

“His leadership has been instrumental to the Association, and we are grateful for his commitment to improving healthcare in Louisiana,” said LHA President and CEO Paul A. Salles.

Louisiana court blocks enforcement of horse racing safety legislation

Louisiana lawmakers were able to block enforcement of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) regulations Tuesday.

HISA was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and proposed regulations for a safer era in the sport of horseracing. On July 26, Attorney Jeff Landry and Terry Doughty of United States District Court won a victory in the preliminary injunction against rules created from HISA for the State of Louisiana.

Landry filed suit in June noting that the act effectively substitutes state regulatory commissions with a private corporation. Landry said, "Since becoming a State in 1812, Louisiana has not only regulated horseracing but also built an entire culture around it with the owners, trainers, jockeys, racetracks and patrons."

To learn more about how local businesses feel about this, click here.

Louisiana does not have a tax-free weekend. Why?

While other states are gearing up to fight the crowds for tax-free weekend, Louisiana does not have one.

In 2018 legislators were scrambling to balance the state budget and accidentally forgot to include the three state sales tax holidays including the one leading up to back to school.

For seven years Louisiana would miss out on the tax-free holidays that were expected to cost the state about 45.2 million in 2018.

In Texas, Tax-Free Weekend runs from Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7. In Arkansas, Tax-Free Weekend runs from Saturday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 7.

Sales tax holidays are set to resume on July 1, 2025.

Who are the new school principals in Caddo, Bossier?

Are you gearing up for school? Each parish has a few new members to welcome to the administrative side of school.

Caddo Parish is welcoming in four new principals, while Bossier Parish is saying hello to three. These principals bring with them a plethora of knowledge and experience to make their schools thrive.

To learn more about these leaders, click here.

Meet the 11 Caddo Parish students working with BRF and LSU Health Shreveport

Eleven students from Caddo Parish schools have begun their yearlong research study with the Bobbie Cates Hicks Science Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program.

These students will work alongside investigators at LSU Health Shreveport on various research studies.

BRF launched the SMART program for 10 to 12 academically advanced high school seniors from Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parish to provide a yearlong research experience.

BRF said that their mission is to diversify and grow this region's economy through education of future science and technology workforce.

Be on the lookout for Thursday and Sunday for Life in the 318 and The 318 to catch up on all the best stories you might have missed.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

