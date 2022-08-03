ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pier Garden, a new pop-up beer garden in the Third Ward, will serve cocktails, live music and more along the Milwaukee River

By Jordyn Noennig, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

A new spot on the Milwaukee River in the Third Ward has developed its version of the classic Wisconsin beer garden by creating an elevated experience with cocktails and a curated wine menu.

The Pier Garden, a pop-up beer garden, will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, serving cocktails, beer and wine in a spot connected to The Starling, a new event space in the Third Ward at 102 N. Water St.

The Pier Garden will open to the public Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqq3S_0h3BDPKj00

Cocktails will be organized by bright (flavor forward), bold (darker spirits), refreshing (spritzes and citrus) and responsible drinks (nonalcoholic and mocktails). Eight tap lines will feature beers from Wisconsin breweries like Third Space and New Glarus.

Wisconsin-based Odin Wine Distributors curated an offering of "boutique-style" wines that will be sold by the glass or by the bottle.

The beer garden was created by the owners of the Ivy House event space and the Starling.

"We decided to open the Pier Garden to the public because it's an incredible space, centrally located in the Third Ward and on the pier," said co-owner Tyler Curran. "We love being down here, and we were just reaffirmed by all these amazing neighbors. We wanted to offer them something that we can do with great hospitality."

Tall Guy and a Grill, under the new Brazen Standard Hospitality, will be offering food at the Pier Garden, including Flour Girl & Flame Detroit-style pizza, and snacks like charcuterie and pretzels and dip. Friday fish fries will become available in fall.

The outdoor patio will have space for about 75 patrons, and indoor space at the Starling will be open as well in case of bad weather.

The Pier Garden will be open through Oct. 31. For more information, visit its Instagram page: @PierGardenMKE .

Jordyn Noennig covers Wisconsin culture and lifestyle.  Follow her on Instagram @JordynTaylor_n . Find her on Twitter @JordynTNoennig . Call her at 262-446-6601 or email Jordyn.Noennig@jrn.com .

