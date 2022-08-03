Amid long stretch of violence, York pauses to reflect and focus on solutions, happiness

On a hot summer Tuesday night in the county, police departments, emergency personnel, and residents across numerous neighborhoods rallied together for one purpose; to make neighborhoods a safe place to live.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police-community comradeship.

On South Penn Street, kids rode their bikes and played in a bounce house, babies waddled around, and adults shared laughs while dancing to Justin Timberlake's song 'Can't Stop The Feeling' blasted through black speakers.

Even with all the joy filling up the partially crowded street, some residents still had their concerns weighing on their minds.

So far, the county has recorded 20 homicides including 15 in the city.

Youth violence is a growing concern. Of all the shootings reported in the city, half of the shooters fall between the ages of 14 to 24 years old.

For Dan Roth, the ongoing violence in the city is harrowing. His love for the youth influenced him to work at The Lehman Center for the past 15 years.

"I have lived in York County all my life," said Roth. "I just hope there is something better for these kids and their families. They are the next generation."

The concern about the safety of children is shared by Lakeisha Hawkins, a mother of six.

"All the violence needs to stop, especially in broad daylight when the kids are outside," said Hawkins. "I have six kids. Two of them are teenagers and four little ones."

A grandmother toting her young granddaughters wants the violence to stop and police to solve the murders affecting the community.

On Aug 2, York City Police Commissioner Muldrow invited residents to share their suggestions to tackle gun violence.

Police are doubling down on the initiatives they currently have including Operation Scarecrow, Group Violence Initiative, Credible Messengers, and a juvenile engagement officer.

"We all know the problems we're facing here and across the country," said Muldrow in a Facebook post. "Now let's get together and get to work."

