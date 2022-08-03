Voters approve CTA millage, White Pigeon schools sinking fund renewed

St. Joseph County Transportation Authority received strong support in its proposal for renewing one-third of a mill to continue operations at their current level.

The request was approved by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, with 6,208 in support and 3,511 opposed, according to unofficial results.

The Three Rivers-based agency was also successful in 2010, 2014 and 2018 in identical requests. They, too, were supported by roughly a 2-to-1 margin.

Agency director Allen Balog said he appreciates the county’s backing. He said the comfortable margin in favor of the renewal confirms the value CTA brings to St. Joseph County.

“It’s a relief, for sure, but I was confident that it would pass, in part because of the historical support the CTA has received for its millage-renewal requests,” he said. “I’m probably being redundant here but I have to say, it’s really good to know the majority of the county’s voters believe in the CTA, what we do, how we help so many people, and they are OK to commit financially to keeping us as strong as we are.”

Balog, who was a member of the CTA board for 10 years prior to joining as director in October 2020, said he noticed the request passed in every precinct in the county – 23 in all.

The millage generates about $730,000 for the agency, which operates on a $2.5 million budget annually.

Without the millage-funded portion of its budget, CTA would have been severely crippled and limited in the depth of services it currently provides, Balog said.

The agency, which has a fleet of 28 vehicles, provided a total of nearly 82,000 rides in 2019. He said ridership is back to 75 percent of its pre-pandemic figures.

Sinking fund renewal passes for White Pigeon schools

A request for a sinking fund renewal at White Pigeon Community Schools also was approved Tuesday by voters there.

Unofficial results show the renewal passed by a margin of 724-645, including those in both St. Joseph and Cass counties.

Voter turnout was 32.39 percent for the renewal in St. Joseph County with 1,143 ballots cast (581 “yes” votes and 452 “no” votes).

In Cass County, turnout was 28.12 percent with 349 voters coming out (143 “yes” votes and 193 “no” votes).

Superintendent Shelly McBride expressed gratitude Wednesday for the renewal.

“It’s a great day for the students and the community of White Pigeon,” she said. “We want to sincerely thank the community for their continued support. Without that support we wouldn’t be able to do the great things that we are doing. We are truly grateful.”

The approval is the district’s third renewal, or the fourth time the district has asked the community to support the sinking fund. The first time was in 2007 for 3 mills. That was renewed in 2012, 2017 and now 2022, still at the 3 mills.

The sinking fund will generate about $1 million per year for five years.

The district currently is finishing up projects from the last renewal. The new cycle begins this year.

McBride said the next step is to reconvene stakeholders and begin to prioritize the projects the district has on deck.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Voters approve CTA millage, White Pigeon schools sinking fund renewed