Corpus Christi, TX

Singer Robert Earl Keen to receive a star on South Texas Music Walk of Fame

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
Musician Robert Earl Keen will have his name added to Executive Surf Club's South Texas Music Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Along with the recognition, the downtown business will rename the soon-to-be-renovated stage the Robert Earl Keen Singer-Songwriter Stage, honoring his decades of performances in Corpus Christi.

The South Texas Music Walk of Fame was established in 2004 to honor musical artists who represent a wide diversity in musical traditions including Tejano, rock ’n’ roll, country and jazz.

The stars etched at the Walk of Fame are handmade by artists at the local ceramic arts company Aloe Tile Works, with the name of the honored artist in the center of the star. Musicians recognized by the South Texas Music Walk of Fame have achieved national and international fame and include Freddy Fender, Kris Kristofferson, Freddie Martinez Sr. and Selena.

Throughout his 41-year career, Keen played multiple venues in Corpus Christi, including Executive Surf Club, Brewster Street, Concrete Street Amphitheater and American Bank Center.

Keen, now 66, first visited Executive Surf Club in the early 1990s and returned multiple times before finally moving to Corpus Christi with his brother to work on the oil rigs. While living in the Sparkling City by the Bay, he wrote his popular song "Corpus Christi Bay," which has been played at many local bars.

The Thursday ceremony will include Water Street Market owner Richard Lomax, Visit Corpus Christi President and CEO Brett Oetting, House of Rock owner Casey Lain and three local musical artists.

Keen's farewell tour, I'm Comin' Home: 41 Years On The Road, will come to Corpus Christi at Concrete Street Amphitheater on Aug. 4.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

