Nashville council advances bill restricting license plate reader use for immigration enforcement

By Cassandra Stephenson, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
  • The bill would restrict LPR use for immigration enforcement beyond what is required by federal law.
  • Legal counsel said the bill's language complies with state law against sanctuary policies.
  • The bill was approved on its second of three readings.

Nashville's council advanced a bill Tuesday addressing license plate reader data access by federal immigration officials.

The amended bill would prohibit license plate readers — also known as LPRs — from being used to assist federal officials with identifying, apprehending, detaining or removing people for purposes of immigration enforcement. In keeping with state and federal law, LPR data could still be used to verify or report a person's immigration status.

The council passed the bill on its second of three readings, with one vote of opposition from Council member Robert Swope. The bill will go before the Metro Council for its final vote on Aug. 16.

At-large Council member Bob Mendes introduced the bill earlier this year after the council approved a six-month license plate reader pilot. The pilot has yet to begin, and a public hearing and further Metro Council approval will be required for any agreement with a private firm to use or acquire surveillance technology.

Mendes' bill seeks to codify a statement issued by Metro Police Chief John Drake and Department of Transportation Director Diana Alarcon prior to the final vote on the pilot program. "LPR information will NOT be shared with ICE for any type of immigration enforcement," Drake and Alarcon said.

Mendes deferred the bill earlier this year after legal counsel advised council members that its original language would violate state law against "sanctuary policies" that limit local officials' ability to cooperate with federal officials for immigration enforcement purposes.

The amended bill is designed to comply with state law while creating clear rules for when LPR data should not be used.

"With this amendment, the state is not likely to determine that this is a sanctuary policy," Special Counsel and Director of the Metro Council Office Margaret Darby said Tuesday.

While local officials could be legally required to use LPR data to help verify and report a person's immigration status, anything beyond that would be a prohibited use. Mendes said immigration officials are likely to already know the immigration status of people they are looking for.

"We were told repeatedly by MNPD and the sponsors of the LPR legislation that LPRs find cars, not people," he said.

The bill would not bar the use of LPRs for investigating and prosecuting felony offenses or violent crimes. Law enforcement would be required to show probable cause and obtain a warrant for such use, just as they would for any U.S. citizen, Mendes said.

"It was never the intent for the sponsors of the LPR legislation to use it to track immigration status ... and this helps safeguard that intention that it is used to identify cars that have already been involved in a crime," Council member Jennifer Gamble said Tuesday.

Cassandra Stephenson covers Metro government for The Tennessean. Reach her at ckstephenson@tennessean.com. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.

