Check out these must-see attractions at this year's Wayne County Fair

The 160th Wayne County Fair (WCF) kicks off this Friday, August 5 with all the games, goodies and grandstand entertainment fair-goers have come to love over the last century and a half. Running for nine days, the WCF is "the most fun you'll have all year," according to the Fair billing.

The WCF offers 26 rides, countless food stations, vendor tents, artisans, livestock and more for the one-pay price of $12 per person.

Check out some of these attractions and more while visiting the fair through August 13.

What's new at the Wayne County Fair this year?

Music lovers, don't miss these free concerts

Concert lovers are invited to attend two free concerts in the Grandstand during the fair. On Saturday, August 6, Gypsy will take the stage at 7:45 p.m. The cover band's set list will include songs popularized by Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac.

On Wednesday, August 10, the Grandstand will once again sing with the sounds of the 70s as The Best of the Eagles take the stage, starting at 7:45 p.m. The American rock group will pay homage to the Eagles by covering old favorites into the night. The concert will be followed by the WCF annual fireworks display.

Spectacle and showmanship

Gracing the small stage for two shows daily with three on the weekends and camp days, Andy Rotz entertainment will host a Wild West Showdown. "A World-Class Wild West Showdown that is guaranteed to bring the house down!," states the WCF info page. "With energy and fun to burn, this action packed Wild West Extravaganza is a smash hit with audiences everywhere!"

Michael Griffin Escape Guy will perform daily renditions of his show "50 Shades of Great!" on the northern small stage. The show features numerous acts of escape artistry and other spectacle. According to WCF info, "It has a bit of everything. The show starts with the unexpected, and evolves from there, with each new trick adding a new dimension, and an aspect to the illusion you hadn't seen yet. To top it all off, he's a funny, funny man!"

Don't miss these old favorites

Grandstand greats

Returning this year is the high-octane, action-packed grandstand filler, the Demolition Derby, held Friday August 5 and Thursday, August 11. Also returning is the JM Motorsports "Monster Truck Freestyle," held on Friday, August 12, and the Black Cat Hell Drivers on Saturday, August 13.

Other returning grandstand attractions include harness racing, tractor pulls, horse pulls, diesel pulls and the annual Woodsman's Competition.

Agriculture all around

Representing the roots upon which the fair was built, 4-H and FFA showmanship competitions will take place each day in the auction ring at the fairgrounds north end. Cows, pigs, sheep and goats will be sheltered in their respective barns throughout the competitions. Passers by can visit with the critters of their choice, and chat with the students who raised them.

In addition to the showmanship competitions, 4-H will have their annual projects on display under the metal roofed building on the fair's west end.

Art up for Auction

Rustic art enthusiasts can look forward to the return of Larry the Chainsaw Carver and Ryan Gothrup, glassblowing extraordinaire. Both artisans will have stalls set up during the fair where attendees can watch as they work their magic. The intricately carved sculptures and blown glass masterpieces will be available for sale throughout the fair and anything left unsold will be auctioned off on August 13.

Around the Fair

The magical, musical duo Buffalo and Brandy will return to the fairgrounds, offering daily shows fun for the whole family.

Also returning are Rosaire's Racing Pigs and the roaming dinosaur dopplegangers of Dino Roar.

