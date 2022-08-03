USGA announces Brae Burn Country Club as host for two US Women's Amateur Championships

The USGA announced that Brae Burn Country Club, in West Newton, has been selected as the host site for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship and the 2028 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship. The club has previously hosted seven USGA championships, including the 1919 U.S. Open.

“We’re thrilled to return to Brae Burn, a classic golf course, and to return to Boston, which has proven to be one of the finest sports cities in America,” said Mark Hill, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “We know the membership at Brae Burn will provide an exemplary experience for our players as they compete for these two national championship titles.”

Brae Burn Country Club, founded in 1897, features a Donald Ross-designed 18-hole course that opened in 1912 and underwent significant changes ahead of the 1928 U.S. Amateur. The course is steeped in USGA history, beginning with the 1906 U.S. Women’s Amateur, won by Harriot Curtis. It has also hosted the Massachusetts Amateur 11 times and the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur 15 times, with Francis Ouimet and three-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Margaret Curtis among those to claim a state championship at Brae Burn.

USGA Championships at Brae Burn

· 1906 U.S. Women’s Amateur, won by Harriot Curtis

· 1919 U.S. Open, won by Walter Hagen

· 1928 U.S. Amateur, won by Bob Jones

· 1958 Curtis Cup, tie, GB&I retained Cup

· 1970 Curtis Cup, won by USA

· 1975 U.S. Women’s Amateur, won by Beth Daniel

· 1997 U.S. Women’s Amateur, won by Silvia Cavalleri

“Brae Burn is honored to continue a tradition of bringing the best in women’s championship golf to the Boston community,” said Dan Moore, president of Brae Burn. “2028 will be a special year as we celebrate not only our fourth U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, but also the 100th anniversary of Bob Jones’ U.S. Amateur victory at Brae Burn.”

The 2024 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur will be contested on the Championship Course from Sept. 7-12. First played in 1987, the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur is open to female amateurs age 25 and older with a handicap index not exceeding 9.4. The championship field features 132 players who compete in two rounds of stroke play, after which the field is cut to the low 64 scorers for match play. The 2021 championship was won by Blakesly Brock, 25, of Chattanooga, Tenn. The 2022 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur will be conducted Sept. 17-22 at Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla.

The 2028 U.S. Women’s Amateur will be held Aug. 7-13. The U.S. Women’s Amateur marks the beginning of women’s competitive golf in this country. Most recently, Jensen Castle captured the title in 2021 at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y., becoming just the third No. 63 seed to win a national championship since seeding began in the mid-1980s. The 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur will be hosted next week by Chambers Bay in Tacoma, Wash., while the 2023 championship will be held at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., and the 2024 championship will take place at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Champions of both the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur earn exemptions into the following year’s U.S. Women’s Open.

These will be the 61st and 62nd USGA championships held in the Bay State, fifth-most among all states. Massachusetts recently hosted the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, and it will host the 2022 U.S. Senior Amateur at The Kittansett Club in Marion from Aug. 27-Sept. 1.