A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington

Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, all of Burlington’s beaches were open. But, it’s no secret that cyanobacteria has hampered multiple beach days this summer. For some Burlingtonians, summer routine includes checking to see what beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms, or blue-green algae. “We do keep an...
Addison Independent
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals
BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer rollover on Vermont Route 22A in Benson
BENSON — A 30-year-old man from New Jersey was involved in a rollover crash in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single tractor-trailer unit crash on Vermont Route 22A at around 3:20 a.m. Following an investigation, it was found that the driver, Roussel Pointdujour, of Irvington, NJ, was...
nbcboston.com
Vt. Nonprofit Completes $2.5M Drive to Purchase Property
A nonprofit in Vermont's most populous city is celebrating a big milestone — one it says will help it continue to serve families whose kids are undergoing difficult medical treatments at the hospital. "We are so proud to be able to help those who need us most," said Kristine...
mynbc5.com
Man dies after falling off cliff, into water in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man is dead after falling off a cliff and into the water at Rock Point in Burlington. Officials say he fell about 60 to 80 ft. from the cliffs. Police got the call around 4 p.m. Saturday after a nearby boater witnessed the incident and jumped in the water to try to save him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney
Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
willistonobserver.com
Subs, suits and sweets for Finney Crossing
A Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open at Finney Crossing by the end of the month. Observer photo by Karson Petty. Three new businesses set to open next to L.L. Bean. Jersey Mike’s Subs, Men’s Wearhouse and Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Finney Crossing building anchored by L.L. Bean over the next several months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mychamplainvalley.com
Island Passion brings Caribbean-American Tastes to University Mall
The food court at University Mall in South Burlington recently added some Caribbean flare to their offerings with Island Passion. From the Shrimp Poboys to their signature Island Passion Burger, it’s a must-visit spot when you’re at the mall. For more information, visit their Instagram page.
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
Myer's Bagels to Move Café to Shelburne Road in South Burlington
Myer's Bagels has been heating up Truck Stop with its Friday night wood-fired pizzas all summer long. Now, Burlington's popular Montréal-style bagel bakery will move to make room for more pies, more bagels and more customer seating. This fall, the Myer's team will shift café and retail operations from...
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
mynbc5.com
Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
mynbc5.com
One person dead after falling from Burlington Cliff
BURLINGTON, Vt. — One person is dead after falling from the cliffs at Rock Point in Burlington. Police said it happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Department asked for help from the United State Coast Guard because they were not able to get to the person on foot.
WCAX
New Community Health Center opens in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members are celebrating the grand opening of a new health center Saturday. It’s another expansion of the Community Health Centers (CHC), this time in Essex Junction. Doctors say they realized thousands of people were interested in accessing their care, from same-day visits to...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0