National Guard rescues victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding in viral video

A viral video taken by a hoist operator from the Kentucky National Guard shows residents of Eastern Kentucky being rescued from floodwaters.

At least 37 people were confirmed dead as of Tuesday night after flooding ravaged the Eastern Kentucky region last week, and the National Guard is working to pull people from remote places that have been hit the hardest.

At least 13 counties have been declared disaster areas after torrential rain caused flooding, mudslides and landslides that wiped out homes and roads. The video was taken near Hazard, Kentucky, in Perry County.

Sgt. Jeremy Lowe said it was "the worst flooding" he's ever seen.

"Low-lying towns, they were just, like covered in water all the way up to roof lines in some areas," he said. "... Houses knocked off their foundations. Trailers gone completely."

Guard crews worked long hours and moved from place to place, making it difficult to even know exactly where they were.

"A challenge is responding to so many different incidents," Lowe said. "You're really just moving from incident to incident, and all of those counties blur together."

Lt. Col Stephen Martin said this particular group of the Guard started rescues around 9 a.m. Thursday. Between then and Monday, the crew had flown around 340 hours and had moved around 340 passengers. Additionally, they have executed nearly 80 hoist operations in the area.

Martin launched medevac helicopters and some with hoist operating capability, which are some of the most difficult to fly since they are "labor intensive."

"Those medevac helicopters flying eight plus hours a day, just moving patients out of water, off rocks. And those crews just came back exhausted and jumped back into the helicopter and went right back out," he said.

Some people waiting to be rescued had been in those remote areas for an unknown amount of time, Lowe added.

Martin and Lowe landed with crews and rescues in tow at airports in the Hazard, Kentucky area. From there, rescues would go to the hospital, if they needed medical assistance, or a shelter, he said.

Lowe, who's been doing medevac operations for about 13 years said "there was a great sense of urgency" with this operation, and crews were exhausted, but they kept going because they knew Kentuckians needed help.

What hits home is that many Guard crew members are from Eastern Kentucky, Martin said.

"They grew up there, they still live there, so it's not an outside entity," he said. "It's Kentuckians getting in a helicopter and flying to their hometown and helping to rescue people that they know."

