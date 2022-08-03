ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier Journal

National Guard rescues victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding in viral video

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiSFE_0h3BCnX400

A viral video taken by a hoist operator from the Kentucky National Guard shows residents of Eastern Kentucky being rescued from floodwaters.

At least 37 people were confirmed dead as of Tuesday night after flooding ravaged the Eastern Kentucky region last week, and the National Guard is working to pull people from remote places that have been hit the hardest.

At least 13 counties have been declared disaster areas after torrential rain caused flooding, mudslides and landslides that wiped out homes and roads. The video was taken near Hazard, Kentucky, in Perry County.

Sgt. Jeremy Lowe said it was "the worst flooding" he's ever seen.

"Low-lying towns, they were just, like covered in water all the way up to roof lines in some areas," he said. "... Houses knocked off their foundations. Trailers gone completely."

Swim or drown:The story behind the viral photo of a teen and her dog surrounded by water

Guard crews worked long hours and moved from place to place, making it difficult to even know exactly where they were.

"A challenge is responding to so many different incidents," Lowe said. "You're really just moving from incident to incident, and all of those counties blur together."

Lt. Col Stephen Martin said this particular group of the Guard started rescues around 9 a.m. Thursday. Between then and Monday, the crew had flown around 340 hours and had moved around 340 passengers. Additionally, they have executed nearly 80 hoist operations in the area.

Martin launched medevac helicopters and some with hoist operating capability, which are some of the most difficult to fly since they are "labor intensive."

"Those medevac helicopters flying eight plus hours a day, just moving patients out of water, off rocks. And those crews just came back exhausted and jumped back into the helicopter and went right back out," he said.

Some people waiting to be rescued had been in those remote areas for an unknown amount of time, Lowe added.

Martin and Lowe landed with crews and rescues in tow at airports in the Hazard, Kentucky area. From there, rescues would go to the hospital, if they needed medical assistance, or a shelter, he said.

Lowe, who's been doing medevac operations for about 13 years said "there was a great sense of urgency" with this operation, and crews were exhausted, but they kept going because they knew Kentuckians needed help.

What hits home is that many Guard crew members are from Eastern Kentucky, Martin said.

"They grew up there, they still live there, so it's not an outside entity," he said. "It's Kentuckians getting in a helicopter and flying to their hometown and helping to rescue people that they know."

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

Comments / 1

Related
erienewsnow.com

Ways to Help Kentucky Flood Victims

As Kentucky residents work to put the pieces of their lives back together following massive floods, over 250 volunteers the the American Red Cross are already on the ground lending a helping hand. Mary Rogers, the Executive Director of the Northwest Pennsylvania Chapter of the Red Cross said, "Some of...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Eastern Kentucky#Accident#The National Guard
wymt.com

WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Sunday morning robbery. According to deputies, the robbery happened between 2:00 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the BP Mart on RT-80 in Martin. Officials said the suspect went into the business and demanded money...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
WKBN

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

The ultimate sacrifice: Knott County athlete passes helping flood victims

While Knott County continues to clean up from the catastrophic flood waters which ragged through seven eastern Kentucky counties and took at least 37 lives, a young Patriot athlete passed away on Saturday. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central, collapsed and died while cleaning...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]

Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy