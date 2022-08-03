On 'True Crime Bullsh**,' Podcaster Josh Hallmark Hopes to ID More Victims of Serial Killer Israel Keyes

Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont
Crime is nourished by untreated mental health, poverty, hunger, substance abuse, and a tidal wave of available guns and unwanted children. What if we addressed the elements that feed crime, instead of just locking up offenders? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont.
Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont
PROCTOR, Vt. (AP) — Weeks after surviving one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, the Holden family just wanted a new home. The family of seven couldn’t find anything nearby to replace their house reduced to ashes in the 2018 Paradise fire. It proved too daunting to rebuild in a town that looked more like a deserted war zone than the tight-knit community they loved.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
Burlington Police union spars with prosecutor
The Burlington Police Officer Association is questioning Chittenden County State Attorney Sarah George‘s track record as a prosecutor.
newportdispatch.com
Theft reported in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Swanton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft from a vehicle on Middle Road that occurred sometime between August 2 and 5. Anyone who has information that may be useful to this incident is being asked to...
mynbc5.com
Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
mynbc5.com
Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
New Britain Herald
Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals
BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, all of Burlington’s beaches were open. But, it’s no secret that cyanobacteria has hampered multiple beach days this summer. For some Burlingtonians, summer routine includes checking to see what beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms, or blue-green algae. “We do keep an...
VTDigger
Brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald endorses Kenney for Chittenden State’s Attorney
Alan Zeltserman, the brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald, has endorsed Ted Kenney for Chittenden County State’s Attorney. Amy was murdered by Gregory Fitzgerald in 1993 in one of the most heinous first-degree murder cases in Vermont history. In 1994, Gregory Fitzgerald was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life without parole by Judge Alden Bryan. Fitzgerald spent the next three decades claiming he was innocent in the face of overwhelming evidence and continuously sought to overturn his conviction.
WCAX
NH mother, 2 young sons were shot death, authorities say
Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash. Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael's College property 40 years later. A piece of St. Michael's College property found its way back to the school after more than four decades. Health insurance rates to go up for thousands of...
VTDigger
Last reportedly stolen puppy in Coventry is found
All three puppies have been found. Vermont State Police announced that the third and final puppy, reportedly stolen from a home in Coventry on July 25, was located on Thursday. Coventry residents Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, initially notified police about the theft of the 6-week-old puppies —...
mynbc5.com
Police respond to suspicious backpack in Newport in latest false bomb threat
NEWPORT, Vt. — A government office building was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call about a suspicious backpack left inside. Newport police said they received a report about the backpack, which reportedly had a "device" inside, at the Community College of Vermont. The college is located inside the Emory Hebard State Office Building on Main Street.
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer rollover on Vermont Route 22A in Benson
BENSON — A 30-year-old man from New Jersey was involved in a rollover crash in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single tractor-trailer unit crash on Vermont Route 22A at around 3:20 a.m. Following an investigation, it was found that the driver, Roussel Pointdujour, of Irvington, NJ, was...
mynbc5.com
Doctors, politicians meet at Planned Parenthood to discuss abortion access in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — Doctors, politicians and medical students met at Planned Parenthood in Williston on Friday to talk about making sure abortion services remain available in Vermont. Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said at least 19 patients from out-of-state...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for unlawful trespass in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 30-year-old man from Swanton was cited in Highgate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an unlawful trespass incident that occurred at a home along Carter Hill Road, at around 9:10 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Joseph Shedrick was at the home in question,...
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
Richmond Police Fight Climate Crisis With an All-Electric Tesla Cruiser
Cops in Richmond aren't driving Ford Crown Vics anymore. The small-town police department added a Tesla Model 3 to its fleet last year in an effort to cut gas consumption and costs — and, potentially, recruit new officers. "There's a good number of people in Richmond that are really...
nbcboston.com
Vt. Nonprofit Completes $2.5M Drive to Purchase Property
A nonprofit in Vermont's most populous city is celebrating a big milestone — one it says will help it continue to serve families whose kids are undergoing difficult medical treatments at the hospital. "We are so proud to be able to help those who need us most," said Kristine...
Colchester Sun
Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow, resident of Essex, receives Arthur Williams award for meritorious service to the arts
TOWN OF ESSEX — Among the colorful flora and fauna stitched into Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow’s creations are pieces of herself, her life experiences and the occasional stray piece of hair added by accident, Dow joked. Dow was sitting in her home office...
