On 'True Crime Bullsh**,' Podcaster Josh Hallmark Hopes to ID More Victims of Serial Killer Israel Keyes

BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO