On 'True Crime Bullsh**,' Podcaster Josh Hallmark Hopes to ID More Victims of Serial Killer Israel Keyes

By Margot Harrison
 4 days ago
The Associated Press

Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont

PROCTOR, Vt. (AP) — Weeks after surviving one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, the Holden family just wanted a new home. The family of seven couldn’t find anything nearby to replace their house reduced to ashes in the 2018 Paradise fire. It proved too daunting to rebuild in a town that looked more like a deserted war zone than the tight-knit community they loved.
PROCTOR, VT
#Serial Killer#Suicide#True Crime#Violent Crime#Curriers#Wcax
newportdispatch.com

Theft reported in Swanton

SWANTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Swanton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft from a vehicle on Middle Road that occurred sometime between August 2 and 5. Anyone who has information that may be useful to this incident is being asked to...
SWANTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
New Britain Herald

Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals

BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald endorses Kenney for Chittenden State’s Attorney

Alan Zeltserman, the brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald, has endorsed Ted Kenney for Chittenden County State’s Attorney. Amy was murdered by Gregory Fitzgerald in 1993 in one of the most heinous first-degree murder cases in Vermont history. In 1994, Gregory Fitzgerald was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life without parole by Judge Alden Bryan. Fitzgerald spent the next three decades claiming he was innocent in the face of overwhelming evidence and continuously sought to overturn his conviction.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

NH mother, 2 young sons were shot death, authorities say

Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash. Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael's College property 40 years later. A piece of St. Michael's College property found its way back to the school after more than four decades. Health insurance rates to go up for thousands of...
BARTON, VT
VTDigger

Last reportedly stolen puppy in Coventry is found

All three puppies have been found. Vermont State Police announced that the third and final puppy, reportedly stolen from a home in Coventry on July 25, was located on Thursday. Coventry residents Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, initially notified police about the theft of the 6-week-old puppies —...
COVENTRY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police respond to suspicious backpack in Newport in latest false bomb threat

NEWPORT, Vt. — A government office building was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call about a suspicious backpack left inside. Newport police said they received a report about the backpack, which reportedly had a "device" inside, at the Community College of Vermont. The college is located inside the Emory Hebard State Office Building on Main Street.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Tractor-trailer rollover on Vermont Route 22A in Benson

BENSON — A 30-year-old man from New Jersey was involved in a rollover crash in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single tractor-trailer unit crash on Vermont Route 22A at around 3:20 a.m. Following an investigation, it was found that the driver, Roussel Pointdujour, of Irvington, NJ, was...
BENSON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for unlawful trespass in Highgate

HIGHGATE — A 30-year-old man from Swanton was cited in Highgate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an unlawful trespass incident that occurred at a home along Carter Hill Road, at around 9:10 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Joseph Shedrick was at the home in question,...
SWANTON, VT
94.3 Lite FM

22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT

The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
HYDE PARK, VT
nbcboston.com

Vt. Nonprofit Completes $2.5M Drive to Purchase Property

A nonprofit in Vermont's most populous city is celebrating a big milestone — one it says will help it continue to serve families whose kids are undergoing difficult medical treatments at the hospital. "We are so proud to be able to help those who need us most," said Kristine...
BURLINGTON, VT
