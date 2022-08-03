ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmansboro, TN

OBITUARY: Madaline Ellen Morgan

By Jennifer Haley
 4 days ago

Madaline Ellen Morgan, age 81, passed away at her home in Chapmansboro, Tennessee on Friday, July 29, 2022.

She was born in Curwensville, Pennsylvania on January 25, 1941, to her late parents, Robert and Edith (Winebold) Fleming.

Madaline was a member of the Mt. Herman Baptist Church, a retired teacher’s aide for Cheatham County School System, worked part-time at D & N Auto Sales, and retired from Gee Lumber and the Gee family in Illinois, where she learned to become a jack of all trades and became educated on a variety of skills and tools.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Morgan; and sister, Helen Buck.

Madaline is survived by her sons, David Morgan (Mary Jo); stepson, William Morgan; daughters, Deborah Rainey, Pam Guiher, and Darla Pierce; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 1 pm. Visitation will be Thursday, August 4, from 3 pm to 7 pm and on Friday, August 5, from 10 am until the hour of service. Burial will follow in Davidson Cemetery in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at www.cheathamcountyfh.com

