FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

Read on www.pennlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Fourth Muslim Man Has Been Shot and KilledDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Many Are in Panic due to the Recent Shootings Thought to Be Directed towards Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless CommunityDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Teachers & Parents Alike Are Feeling the Pressure of InflationDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: There Are Many Reasons to Be Optimistic for the Forthcoming School YearDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Drunken man drives into Native American parade, injuring 15: police
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Arizona producer raising its profile with ‘big, bold varietal wines’
Arizona Wine Country? Yes, there is, with a history that goes back centuries and a growing industry that includes a couple of American Viticultural Areas (AVAs). Grapes were being grown in Arizona as far back as the 1600s, with Spanish settlers and missionaries located around Tucson growing grapes and likely making some wine by the late 1700s.
GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless Pa. vet gets 5 years in state prison
A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. Mark D’Amico had pleaded guilty in December 2019 and admitted concocting...
What can parents, students expect as Pa. faces second full school year of COVID-19?
The school closings and remote learning of the recent past seem unlikely as Pennsylvania heads into its second full school year of COVID-19. “I think the goal for everyone is to keep kids in in-person school, because they know that’s where kids function best,” says Dr. Patrick Gavigan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winemakers from 12 of East Coast’s best wineries bring their ‘A’ game to daylong summit
For one day, at least, winemakers from a few of the best producers on the East Coast gathered at a winery in southeastern Pennsylvania to taste and trade notes. The Aug. 2 gathering was by invitation only and included two wineries apiece from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, New York’s Finger Lakes and also Long Island.
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Where is the gun safety that we all want and need? | PennLive letters
Members of the U.S. Senate have apparently agreed upon legislation to improve gun safety. While the plan should be celebrated it does not address what many Americans want, like expanded background checks, raising the age to buy a long gun, a waiting period, or banning military style assault weapons. Any...
With no clients left, a Florida shelter for retired greyhounds closes its doors
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With all of the Fidos in forever homes, Hollydogs Greyhound Adoption, the nonprofit organization created in 1995 to save South Florida’s retired racers, has closed its doors. The Bonita Springs shelter made the announcement on its Facebook page. “Back in the early 90′s, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Pennsylvania ranked among the top 20 best states for businesses: study | Today in Pa. LITE
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. teen arrested after suspicious fire: reports
An 18-year-old from Armstrong County has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home, according to reports from WTAE and KDKA. Police and firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Orr Avenue in Kittanning on July 30, the news reports said. An investigation found...
Pa. man held 2-year-old’s hands under hot water, severely burning them: police
A Monroe County man was arraigned Wednesday on aggravated assault and related counts for intentionally causing severe burns to a 2-year-old’s hands, authorities allege. Investigators allege that around 3 p.m. Jan. 18, the child was burned by extremely hot water from the kitchen sink in the home the victim and suspect shared in Hamilton Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Stroudsburg.
Police cite driver after her car pulls in front of motorcycle, killing two
Lower Township police have cited a 75-year-old woman with careless driving and failing her duties at a stop sign after they say she pulled her car out in front of a motorcycle in late June, killing two people. Inez Chotiner, of Lower Paxton, was cited with the two summary violations...
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
Pa. winery owner preaches success, and the business has become a living example of that
Randy Detrick is a winery owner with a weekly podcast, but the topics have nothing to do with his grapes or barrels or his several dozen wines with names such as Inspiration and Conscious. At least nothing directly.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
Meet PennLive’s Mid-Penn preseason all-star football team: Defense
Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds was one of Pennsylvania’s most dominant defensive linemen a season ago, and Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell was, too. And they are both back for their final high school go-round this fall.
‘It’s tough but it’s fun’: Football season gets underway in Pa. Monday as teams start heat acclimation practices
Kyle Williams Jr. offered his best advice Sunday on how to tackle this first week of high school football practice in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State’s teams are cleared to head out Monday for heat acclimation practices. The period will run through week’s end before the pads come on and teams begin the final build to the last weekend of August and the first regular-season games.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0