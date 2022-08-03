Read on www.thesandpaper.net
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Readers Select – Best Appetizers In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Thank you to our readers, listeners, friends and family for taking the time to submit your favorite appetizers in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. You have provided us with your selections that prove just how incredible the food and beverage restaurants are in Southern New Jersey. Our list and accompanying...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
Jersey Shore revelers endure soaring temperatures in Long Branch
News 12’s Kimberly Kravitz went down to Pier Village in Long Branch to talk to people about handling the heat.
Bordentown City, NJ Café Owner Competes on Food Network Show
A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
The world’s greatest train set rolls into New Jersey
John Scully, from Metuchen, NJ, is sharing his passion and love of miniature trains with the rest of New Jersey and the many visitors to the Liberty Science Center. John and his wife Regina donated the 3,000-square-foot layout which took a team of architects, electricians, engineers and artists 15 years to complete in John Scully’s basement.
Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton
Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
Jersey Proud: Medford Lakes Canoe Carnival
Residents spend months working on the elaborate floats. People pack the lakefront to watch the spectacle. It goes back to 1931.
Stunning $15M Long Branch, NJ mansion hides a secret in its walls
Hopefully, in the next year or so, I'll be realistically be searching for a home to buy. In the meantime, I'm going to be looking through mansions that only the worlds upper crust can afford. And the Garden State is home to some of the most amazing mansions money can...
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
Medford Seafood to Move or Open Second Store at Ironstone Village
The popular seafood supplier is gearing up to serve more fresh fish and secret-recipe soups
Check out Trenton’s Smallest Outdoor Gallery Hosted by Felicia V. Bland
In one of the most historic districts in Trenton, near The Rescue Mission of Trenton, sits one of Trenton’s small exhibits for the summer. Its singular artist sits on the side of the ladder where the paint cans usually go, flanked by two of her photographs. Soft jazz plays in the background.
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
