Ocean County, NJ

94.5 PST

12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ

Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
94.5 PST

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Bordentown City, NJ Café Owner Competes on Food Network Show

A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
nj1015.com

The world’s greatest train set rolls into New Jersey

John Scully, from Metuchen, NJ, is sharing his passion and love of miniature trains with the rest of New Jersey and the many visitors to the Liberty Science Center. John and his wife Regina donated the 3,000-square-foot layout which took a team of architects, electricians, engineers and artists 15 years to complete in John Scully’s basement.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton

Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
PRINCETON, NJ

