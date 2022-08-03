Bad Bunny's "Bullet Train" Role Doesn't Make Him a Crossover Artist

Read on www.popsugar.com
Related
ETOnline.com
'Mike' Producers Defend Hulu Series Amid Mike Tyson's Criticisms
When Hulu's Mike, the upcoming limited series that tells the story of Mike Tyson's life, was announced early last year, the boxing legend publicly condemned the project, calling it a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story" at the time. With the project preparing for its Aug. 25 premiere, the producers addressed Tyson's criticisms over the existence of the unauthorized series.
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History
Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records
Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Offers Woman Job After Being Catfished In ‘Ex-Assistant’ Scandal
Nicki Minaj has offered the woman whose photo was used in the rapper’s recent “ex-assistant” scandal a job. The woman, Megan F. Bettencourt, fired off a tweet on Wednesday (August 3) explaining she had nothing to do with the allegations made against the Pinkprint rapper. “To be...
Ryan Phillippe Is "So Proud" of Son Deacon's Acting Debut in "Never Have I Ever" Season 3
Deacon Phillippe is ready for the spotlight! The 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is making his acting debut in season three of "Never Have I Ever," which hits Netflix on Aug. 12. In the series, Deacon plays a new character named Parker, who is a member of a rival debate team from a private school, and Ryan couldn't be any prouder of his son.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kendall Jenner Adds a Tiny Cowboy Tattoo to Her Collection
Kendall Jenner's tiny-tattoo collection just grew a little bigger. The model and entrepreneur went to Kate McDuffie for her new ink, and this latest addition matches the vibe of the rest of her body art perfectly. Jenner's new tattoo of a cowboy boot was placed discreetly on the inside of...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Label 'Hates' Her Following Leak: 'I Can’t Catch A Break'
Megan Thee Stallion has expressed her frustrations after experiencing a leak from within her camp. On Thursday (August 4), the Houston Hottie vented about her label in an Instagram Story following the unspecified leak, accusing them of not having her best interests at heart. “I can’t catch a break my...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e & Cam’ron Squash Their Two Decades-Long Beef
Ma$e and Cam’ron appear to have patched things up, ending a long-standing feud that dates as far back as the late 1990s. The two Harlem rappers were once brothers in arms, taking the rap world by storm as both solo artists and cohorts in the group Children Of The Corn — which also included Big L, Herb McGruff and the late Bloodshed.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake & Lil Baby Join DJ Khaled On New Single ‘Staying Alive’ — Watch The Video
It’s not the summer without a Khaled album and it’s not a Khaled album without a big Drake single. DJ Khaled has been teasing his new album God Did on social media for months but tonight, the campaign is officially underway. He grabs the assistance of Drake and Lil Baby for his new song ‘Staying Alive‘, which channels The Bee Gees’ classic song just like the name implies. It sounds like a single that could make its rounds on radio and TikTok.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Clooney’s Tequila Is Taking Over Rap
In the beginning, there was Hennessy. “The Genesis,” the first track on Nas’s 1994 debut studio album, Illmatic, packs in four mentions of the cognac brand. “Take this Hennessy,” Nas says. “Pass that henrock, pass that henrock,” says Nas’s younger brother, Jungle. “We drinkin’ this straight up with no chaser,” replies the rapper AZ.
You'll Have to Wait a While to Stream "Bullet Train"
"Atomic Blonde" and "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch returns to the big screen with his latest film, "Bullet Train." The film, adapted from the acclaimed Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Kōtarō Isaka, features a stacked cast of beloved actors, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and even Bad Bunny.
Super Fly at 50: A blaxploitation classic that remains a powerful pop culture force
The movie's gritty, authentic depiction of street life and its flamboyant lead character created archetypes that have inspired legions of future storytellers and musicians.
Complex
Some of July’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Cardi B, Lil Durk, the Los Angeles Rams, and More
Most of us will probably never know the feeling of being given a championship ring after winning the Super Bowl or have the confidence to wear a miniature version of ourselves around our neck. But it’s still enjoyable to see some of the extravagant pieces being cooked up by some of the most renowned jewelers in the world for our favorite celebrities on a monthly basis.
Complex
The Game Announces Social Media Break After Saying He Was ‘Betrayed,’ Delays Album Release Date Again
After a rough few weeks, The Game announced on social media that he’s going to take a break from social media, and also announced he’s delaying his Drillmatic album again. In a lengthy Instagram post, the California-bred rapper said he had been significantly “backstabbed & betrayed” these past few weeks and announced he’s taking some time offline to regroup.
HipHopDX.com
OG Ron C Supports Houston DJs Boycotting Wiz Khalifa: ‘Enuff Is Enuff’
OG Ron C is among a number of Houston artists who have declared a boycott against Wiz Khalifa after the rapper went off at a DJ and host in a Los Angeles nightclub at the weekend. In the viral clip, Khalifa is seen screaming at DJ Mike Danger and MC...
Despite the Criticism, Joey King Will "Never Regret" the Kissing Booth Movies
Joey King is opening up about her starring role in Netflix's Kissing Booth trilogy. The movies have become some of Netflix's most-watched features, but they weren't met with the best reviews. However, King remains more than happy to have been a part of them. "I couldn't be prouder of those...
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Drake Flexes In The Limited Edition Virgil Abloh Designed Maybach For ‘Sticky’ Video
Drake drops the visual for 'Sticky' showcasing his jet setting expeditions and his very rare Virgil Abloh off-road Maybach.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0