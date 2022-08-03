What is the favorite office snack in Pa.? Hint: It makes sense

Read on www.pennlive.com
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
University of Pennsylvania Plans to Rebury Part of Controversial Skull Collection
The history of people talking about human skulls rarely involves anything good. On one hand, you have grave robbery; on the other, you have pseudoscience used to justify racism. And if you look back far enough in history, you’re likely to find some genuinely appalling things that were done to human remains, often at institutions that really should have known better. Sometimes, those historical wrongs have taken years to set right.
