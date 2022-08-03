OrpheusPDX brings an old hand and a new vision to Portland’s opera scene

The city of Portland continues to spray the weedkiller Roundup across its 11,600-acre park system. That’s even though a committee of cancer scientists with the World Health Organization determined that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” The state of California concluded that it is. And Roundup’s maker has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits filed by home gardeners and others – many who say they’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma due to decades of use.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO