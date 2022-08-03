OrpheusPDX brings an old hand and a new vision to Portland’s opera scene

Read on www.oregonlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
From violin to electric guitar, a Portland teen’s journey in personal growth
Gabriella Wong learned to play the violin when she was just 4 years old. At first, her bowing sounded like screaming cats, her mom said. Gabby, who was raised in Portland, kept practicing and eventually joined the Metropolitan Youth Symphony when she was in sixth grade. Ultimately, after 13 years, she decided to switch her focus to instruments she was more passionate about, such as the viola and guitar.
Aerial Without Limits illuminates West Linn forest with aerial dance performance (photos)
Aerial Without Limits Dance Collective, also known as A-WOL, wrapped up its final Art in the Dark performance of the summer Saturday night. The event, held at Mary S. Young Park in West Linn under old-growth trees, has been taking place annually over two weekends in July and August for over a decade. The cozy wooded location is off Oregon 43.
Voracious reader finds escape through fantasy writing
Kalia Yee has had many hobbies in her life, including piano, competitive swimming and volleyball. But there’s one that has remained a constant: reading. Kalia, 15, began her reading journey in a peculiar way. “It all started in second grade,” the Salem-Keizer Early College High School freshman said. “I...
Suburban hiking guide: 16 adventures in the suburbs of Portland
Portland’s suburban hiking trails are calling. Whether you’re trying to save gas money, looking to stick close to home or are in search of easier adventures fit for people of all ages and abilities, there’s bound to be a spot in the suburbs for you. There are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Movie inspires student’s passion for journalism; experience seals the deal
Inspiration comes in strange places for Ellen Dong. The McMinnville High School junior discovered a love for media by reading and watching the news, with a bit of added influence from a movie she recently watched. An English teacher assigned his students to review anything they wanted, and Ellen, 17,...
Burmese cuisine is getting its due
Indian, Thai, and Chinese cuisine are all widespread and well known, but a cuisine that incorporates qualities from all three, Burmese food, isn’t nearly as popular in Oregon. Corvallis’s restaurant scene, though, just got a promising introduction to the cuisine in Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack. Dishes...
Self-taught artist uses creativity to spread love
With the help of ancient Roman gladiators and the Mona Lisa, 16-year-old Madi Lietz found her passion for art. In Madi’s sixth grade history class, students were required to create projects about their lessons on the ancient world. Madi drew gladiators with colored pencils for her history project. Not...
Focus on murdered, missing Indigenous people extends beyond reservations
When Laura John started working as the city of Portland’s first full-time tribal relations director, she heard a common complaint from Indigenous community members: police weren’t taking action on missing and murdered Indigenous persons, one of the most alarming problems facing the urban Native community. “I was getting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Families mourn 2 Portland teens shot at Vancouver house party
Alexander Castagnoli played with his nephew so often that the 18-month-old boy’s first word was not “mama” or “dada” but “Alex.” Now the toddler walks through the house still calling for him, his grandmother said. Athletic and outgoing, 19-year-old Castagnoli died July 17...
‘I got bones’: Collection helps teen find place in family
Courtnie Wilson was riding four wheelers with their uncle and cousin during a vacation in Idaho, passing through sand dunes next to a cattle ranch, when they spotted a pile of bones peeking through the sand. They immediately knew they needed to stop for a closer look. So they scooped...
In contrast to green image, Portland continues using weedkiller Roundup in parks
The city of Portland continues to spray the weedkiller Roundup across its 11,600-acre park system. That’s even though a committee of cancer scientists with the World Health Organization determined that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” The state of California concluded that it is. And Roundup’s maker has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits filed by home gardeners and others – many who say they’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma due to decades of use.
Portland cracks 100 degrees Sunday
It wasn’t your imagination. It really was hot in Portland on Sunday. The high temperature reached 100 degrees at Portland International Airport around 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. That makes it the fourth day to break into triple digits in Portland so far this year. Three of those days happened during the last week of July, when a heat wave barreled through Oregon. At least 15 people died of suspected heat-related illness as a result.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Letter from the Editor: Look out, world: The next generation of journalists is here
For many years, The Oregonian/OregonLive has sponsored a hands-on summer learning experience for talented high school journalists. After a COVID-19 hiatus, we’re back. Our weeklong High School Journalism Institute serves as an introduction to the craft of journalism -- and to its power. Many of the students don’t have a formal journalism program at school.
Roseway Theater fire: Portland Fire Bureau photos show battle from above
When firefighters arrived at the burning Roseway Theater on Saturday morning, they quickly called for a second alarm, then a third. The Portland Fire Bureau released photographs of the battle against the blaze from the top of aerial ladder trucks called to the scene. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for...
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Oregon’s largest wildfire; what 90s TV show is back?
A rising number of Oregonians suspected of dying from hot weather, an interesting political contribution, Confederate shirts appearing at a campaign event, the return of a 90s-era TV show and fun recognition for a Portland business. Those are just some of the biggest news stories from the week that was.
Gaps in police training hinder response to Indigenous cases
Brian Dubray, chief of police at the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Police Department, appreciates the efforts underway in Oregon to address missing and murdered Indigenous persons and is happy to play a role in those efforts. But he knows they’re not enough. For one,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian dies on I-84, Portland police say
A crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 84 in Portland killed a pedestrian, police said. The driver, who has not been identified, remained at the scene just east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit, police said. Portland police released few additional details about the crash, which happened around 1:05 a.m....
Editorial: Withholding officer’s name a threat to Portland Police credibility
On July 24, a Portland Police officer fatally shot an armed man who had fired his gun and was struggling with another officer, as a video shows. Less than 12 hours later, the officer who killed the suspect was identified as Mina Cavalli-Singer. On July 27, a Portland Police officer...
Portland Timbers play to bizarre, thrilling 1-1 draw vs. FC Dallas
The Portland Timbers secured their 10th consecutive unbeaten final on Saturday. But the feeling in the stadium afterward was one of disappointment and confusion. Portland drew FC Dallas 1-1 in a grinder of a short-rest match at Providence Park, defending at times inconsistently and finding what they thought was the late winner in stoppage time on a penalty kick follow-up goal by Marvin Loría.
Newspaper corrections for Aug. 7, 2022
A letter to the editor in the July 31 Opinion section erroneously said that overdoses have increased in Portland at a rate above the national average. The figures are actually for overdose deaths in all of Oregon.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0