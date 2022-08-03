Monkeypox case found at Bucknell University, which says no threat to community

Read on www.pennlive.com
Bucknell students are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 unless granted an exemption
LEWISBURG-Bucknell University students, just as last year, must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or obtain a medical or religious exemption to be on campus this fall. That was the reminder this week to the university community from dean of students Amy Badal who also outlined these COVID-19 protocols. All students who...
Appalachian Trail killer who targeted couple in Perry County dies in prison
Paul David Crews died in a Pennsylvania prison last month at age 70 of natural causes without ever revealing why he killed a young couple on the Appalachian Trail nearly 32 years ago in a notorious crime that rippled fear across the country. The former drifter died July 6 at...
Little League World Series to look like it did before pandemic except for 4 more teams
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – The Little League World Series returns to normalcy for the first time in three years but there will be a number of changes. The biggest one as the series marks its 75th year is the expansion to 20 teams. Two U.S. teams and two international teams have been added.
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Harrisburg holds ‘Candles on the Water’ event to promote end to use of nuclear weapons
The annual “Candles on the Water” event, held to remember the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, took place Sunday evening at Market Square Presbyterian Church, 20 S. 2nd St., in Harrisburg. It was followed by a silent procession to the Susquehanna Riverwalk where participants floated...
‘People are tearing out houses’: Illegal dumping remains a large problem in Harrisburg
Employees of Harrisburg’s public works department were out on Atlas Street Friday morning picking up an illegal dump site. Picking up illegal dumping isn’t a once-a-month or a once a year job.
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Pa. house fire; criminal probe underway
Update: Fire that killed 10 people in Pa. home started on porch at 2:30 a.m.: DA. Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a house fire early Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release. Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper...
Thank you for speaking up, Grace United Methodist | PennLive letters
I was glad to see Joyce Davis’s editorial giving tribute to Grace United Methodist Church in Harrisburg for not only apologizing for past injustices they have been a part of but for making changes to support those they have hurt in the past. There are so many churches and...
1 dead, 10 missing after overnight Pa. fire: reports
At least one person is dead and 10 more unaccounted for after an early Friday house fire in Luzerne County, according to news reports. Fire officials told WNEP that not everyone made it out safely, and at least one person was found dead inside the charred remains of a home on the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck.
Flood broke the Camelback and then Harrisburg’s Market Street Bridge took up the load | Column
For more than two centuries, a bridge has stretched over the Susquehanna River at Market Street in Harrisburg. In that time, the spans have undergone a number of changes, thanks — or really no thanks — to fire, flood and traffic.
Death toll from Pa. house fire reaches 3, could go as high as 10
A fire that destroyed a Luzerne County house early Friday morning left at least three, and probably more, people dead, officials said. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 1st Street in Nescopeck. According to officials, some people made it out, but 10 were unaccounted for.
State police capture one of Harrisburg’s most wanted accused of 2020 escape
One of state police’s five most wanted in the Harrisburg area has been taken into custody. The Pennsylvania State Police served a warrant on August 5 on Tia Lashay Williams, 39, of Harrisburg. Williams was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Lenker for “escape,” which police allege occurred on...
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
Meet PennLive’s Mid-Penn preseason all-star football team: Defense
Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds was one of Pennsylvania’s most dominant defensive linemen a season ago, and Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell was, too. And they are both back for their final high school go-round this fall.
‘It’s tough but it’s fun’: Football season gets underway in Pa. Monday as teams start heat acclimation practices
Kyle Williams Jr. offered his best advice Sunday on how to tackle this first week of high school football practice in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State’s teams are cleared to head out Monday for heat acclimation practices. The period will run through week’s end before the pads come on and teams begin the final build to the last weekend of August and the first regular-season games.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police
Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
Hershey pole vaulter Justin Rogers logs top-10 finish at World Athletics U20 Championships
Former Hershey standout Justin Rogers had a strong showing earlier this week at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia. The Pa. state champion and record holder in the pole vault cleared 16-10.75 at the event to finish ninth overall. Rogers, who was PennLive’s boys track and field athlete of...
Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say
The men arrested Thursday after stealing a Pennsylvania State Police squad car and leading police on a wild chase through central Cumberland County were originally stopped, and ultimately decided to flee from, a car that was packed with heroin and other illegal drugs, according to a search conducted by police Thursday evening.
