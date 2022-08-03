While we’re not on the scene for Syracuse Orange football camp, we can still make some observations from the clips and observations of those in attendance. The big news from the first practice was Chris Bleich sliding into the center spot and forming an offensive line group with Dakota Davis and Kalan Ellis at the guards and Matthew Bergeron and Carlos Vettorello at the tackle positions. We know Steve will be watching closely to see if this continues throughout camp but it’s looking like Dino Babers and Mike Schmidt aren’t afraid to shuffle the players to find the best group.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO