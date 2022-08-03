Read on www.nunesmagician.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nunesmagician.com
Early observations from Syracuse football’s camp
While we’re not on the scene for Syracuse Orange football camp, we can still make some observations from the clips and observations of those in attendance. The big news from the first practice was Chris Bleich sliding into the center spot and forming an offensive line group with Dakota Davis and Kalan Ellis at the guards and Matthew Bergeron and Carlos Vettorello at the tackle positions. We know Steve will be watching closely to see if this continues throughout camp but it’s looking like Dino Babers and Mike Schmidt aren’t afraid to shuffle the players to find the best group.
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #0, DB Darian “Duce” Chestnut
2021 stats: Chestnut started all 12 games at corner. He had 32 tackles, 8 passes defended and led the Syracuse Orange with three interceptions. He was selected to the ACC Third-Team and finished second in voting for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. Chestnut was a Freshman All-American selection by several outlets.
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #2, LB Marlowe Wax
2021 stats: Wax started every game last year, after playing in every game his true freshman year. He registered 60 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and a forced fumble on the year. Overall a damn fine year for a (COVID) freshman. 2022 projections: The Syracuse Orange linebacking unit...
Comments / 0