Best place to take an arts class
Burlington City Arts — BCA serves the creative needs of the community through dynamic arts education. Classes range from painting to printmaking and darkroom photography to Lego animation. Other Finalists. Burlington Paint & Sip Studio. Davis Studio. Shelburne Craft School. Vermont Comedy Club.
Best place to see comedy
Vermont Comedy Club — Finding a solid place to see standup is no joke; we've all had to sit through sets that could have been tighter and improv hours that went a little too off-script. Luckily, anyone who's been to a show at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club knows to expect the cream of the crop at this small but mighty venue. Most days of the week, the stage plays host to world-class comedians — Cameron Esposito, Maria Bamford and Naomi Ekperigin are just a few of the names coming down the pike later this year — as well as a rotating slate of improv, open mics, sketch shows and drag brunches. The Tuesday trivia nights are so good, they even warranted a second Daysie win. (Leave some awards for the rest of us!) To top it all off, the club's bar churns out crave-worthy cocktails by night and scrummy coffee by day as the Happy Place Café.
Best sculptor
Chris Cleary — A wooden sculpture composed of three letters, YES, makes a statement in the front yard of sculptor Chris Cleary's house and studio in Jericho Center. His mailbox is perched on a set of stones, in descending size, that form an artful post. A walk around Cleary's place reveals that this imaginative, playful and bold artist is up for creating pretty much anything. YES, indeed!
Best standup comic
Meredith Gordon — In 2011, the Shelburne comic told Seven Days cofounder Pamela Polston that life stories, “the things people do and say,” provided fodder for her comedy. Nowadays that includes parenting foibles, which the mother of two ridicules on her Instagram account (@imakeyourparentinglookgood). Jared Hall. Ryan...
Best bagel
Myer's Bagel Bakery — Montréal-style bagels are at Vermonters’ fingertips. Founder-baker Lloyd Squires learned his craft at Montréal's famed St-Viateur Bagel. He's moved on but the bagels remain. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) The Bagel Café & Deli. The Bagel Place. Burlington Bagel Bakery. Feldman's...
Best yoga studio
Sangha Studio — In Sanskrit, "sangha" means "community." This nonprofit lives up to its name by offering Choose Your Own Donation Membership to its three studios and online classes. Other Finalists. Bikram Yoga Williston. Hot Yoga Burlington VT. Laughing River Yoga. Queen City Yoga & Fitness.
Best bartender
Jenny Sangkhanond (BKK in the Alley) — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai...
Best to-go cocktail
BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
Best resort adventure center
Jay Peak Resort — Skiing and snowboarding? Jay Peak’s got it. Golf? It’s got that, too. Heck, this kid-friendly resort even has pools, slides and cabanas at the Pump House Indoor Waterpark. Start planning your next family adventure. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) ArborTrek Canopy Adventures. Killington...
Best bouncers
Chocolate Thunder Security — If you’ve ever set foot in a Burlington bar or club, you’ve likely encountered Mikey van Gulden. He spent two decades working crowds and spotting fake IDs at Queen City hot spots before founding Chocolate Thunder Security. The 126. Higher Ground. Nectar's. Radio...
Best craft brew selection
Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center. Other Finalists. Birdsong Beer & Wine. Cheese & Wine...
Best takeout
Tiny Thai Restaurant — Pick up pad Thai, krapow, chicken satay or options from the vegan menu from this longtime favorite — now in a new Main Street spot a few blocks north of the Winooski rotary. BKK in the Alley. Café Mamajuana. Kate's Food Truck. Pho...
Best children's toy store
Turner Toys — When Toys R Us closed its Williston store in 2018, one would have expected no small wave of panic to rise in Vermont parents — not to mention kids. That didn't happen. When it comes to shopping, locals have always been inclined to think outside the big-box store. And locally owned Turner Toys provides.
