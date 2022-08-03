OBITUARY: Eddie D. Pinkerton

Eddie D. Pinkerton of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, he was 61 years old.

Eddie was born on May 6, 1961, in Nashville, TN to the late Franklin D. Pinkerton, Sr. and Betty Jean Biggs Pinkerton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Franklin D. Pinkerton and sister, Mickey Jo Pinkerton.

He is survived by his daughters, Mickey Pinkerton Baskette, Catherine Kay Maiuloo; brother, Franklin D. Pinkerton, Jr; sisters, Dorothy Jean Fambrough, Mary Elizabeth Pinkerton Sawyer; grandchildren, Gabriel Maiuloo, Joseph Baskette, Abel Maiuloo Kayden Maiuloo and William Hilliard.

Eddie was a loving Son, Brother, Father, and Friend. He loved life and most of all, his Family. “Peace, Love & Happiness.”

Private Services will be held with Bro. James Humphrey, Jr. Officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Boyd Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 101 Elizabeth Street. Ashland City, TN 37015 Phone: 615-792-4677. Online condolences may be made by visiting boydfh.com .

