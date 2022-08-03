Street flooding, outages after storms pummel Baton Rouge Wednesday morning

Read on www.wbrz.com
KLFY.com
Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
wbrz.com
Sunday AM Forecast: Dry start but showers will make an apperance today
Another day of rain... Today could be the 17th straight day Baton Rouge has seen rain. Today & Tonight: Southerly breeze already helping coastal showers form this morning. In the Capital Area we are waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s with some thin wispy clouds and plenty of moisture. As we go throughout the day temperatures will heat into the low-90s and coastal showers will begin making their way further inland during the early afternoon hours. In addition to the coastal showers, some sneaky pop-up showers are possible as well. Shower and storm activity will begin to calm down during the early evening hours. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s and the pattern repeats for tomorrow.
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it looked like earlier this morning after […]
wbrz.com
State Police: Two drivers killed Saturday night in separate crashes on same Tangipahoa Parish highway
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two drivers were killed Saturday night in separate single-vehicle crashes on the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the first crash happened shortly after 11:10 p.m. Saturday on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond.
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
wbrz.com
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
wbrz.com
Expect Acadian Thruway closures starting next week; improvements coming
BATON ROUGE - Kansas City Southern and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have signed an agreement to raise the rail bridge over Acadian Thruway between Perkins Road and I-10. The work will create a higher clearance for traffic to go underneath and provide room for future lane expansion as traffic increases in the area.
I-12 East shut down due to multiple vehicle crashes, LSP says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both lanes of I-12 eastbound were shut down on Friday morning after multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police. State Police say the accident happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers along with vehicle recovery crews are...
Friday night homicide in Sunset, La
One person is dead, and a person of interest is in custody following a shooting Friday night in Sunset.
Police respond to shooting off Scenic Hwy; 3 people injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday night, August 6. Police said the shooting happened on Mont Sano Ave, near Scenic Hwy. According to BRPD, three people were reportedly shot, and their injuries are non-life-threatening at the time. This is a...
brproud.com
“We shouldn’t feel panic every time it rains,” residents in Livingston Parish react to flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain plowed through our viewing area on Monday afternoon and left some residents a little wet in Livingston Parish. This is what it looked like in Denham Springs. One local resident who lives off of South Range Ave. took this picture around 3:30 p.m.
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
wbrz.com
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE- Heavy rains left several streets in the capitol region flooded. One family is displaced from the storm. Dontiara Baxter says it was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when she heard a loud popping sound. "Shhhhh pop! and then the tree fell. Then the inside of the house fell, It...
wbrz.com
Major crash shuts down I-12 eastbound near Hammond on Friday morning
HAMMOND - Two separate crashes near the eastbound I-12 and I-55 interchange caused major delays Friday morning. Traffic cameras in the area showed several first responders and flashing lights as officials responded. All lanes were blocked on I-12 eastbound near LA-1249 (36) and the right lane was blocked on I-12...
theadvocate.com
Inflation has Baton Rouge consumers, stores reeling; 'it's just almost like a perfect storm'
Thrift stores have been close to Alecia McCray’s heart since she was a teenager. But with prices climbing for just about everything, McCray has found herself venturing into them more often these days. McCray, a 30-year-old florist from Baton Rouge, spent early Friday afternoon wandering up and down the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of...
wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
wbrz.com
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two children — one of them just 4 years old — were hurt in a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 35-year-old were injured in the shooting. All victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Fatal Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge. The crash happened on Airline Highway on Tuesday night. The police responded to the crash shortly after [..]
