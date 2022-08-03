ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Is Cheaper, Faster Than These Cars

At this point, it should be obvious that the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive speed for relatively little money. However, the full scope of that statement isn’t revealed until we start delving into the C8 Corvette Z06 spec sheet and comparing the figures against a selection of modern performance vehicles – which is exactly what we’re doing in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Buick Enclave Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way

GM resolved the constraint on heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) for the 2022 Buick Enclave in February, allowing these features to return to the model’s order books in regular capacity. The automaker has now begun to retrofit these features in vehicles that were built without them before the constraint was resolved, GM Authority has learned, with affected vehicles set to be serviced through a customer satisfaction program.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Turbo 2.7L Engine: Less Power, More Torque Than Ford 2.7L V6

When it comes to the GM light-duty pickup lineup, both the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra offer the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine, which boasts solid specs for the application. However, on the Ford side, the F-150 also offers a boosted 2.7L engine, but unlike GM’s single-turbo L3B four-cylinder, the Ford engine is a twin-turbo V6. So then – how do these two powerplants lineup on paper? Read on to find out in the following GM Authority spec comparison.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Releases 2022 GMC Acadia Service Update For Incorrect Instrument Cluster Calibration

General Motors has started a Service Update for certain examples of the 2022 model-year GMC Acadia midsize crossover to address an issue related to the vehicle’s instrument cluster calibration. The problem: the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may have received the incorrect calibration at the assembly plant. The GMC...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Travel Cruise#Super Cruise#U S Route#The Trans Canada Highway#Ct5#Chevy#Gmc Sierra#The Gmc Hummer Ev
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Canyon Park Assist Constraint Resolved

The 2022 GMC Canyon debuts the eighth model year for the latest second-gen midsize pickup, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the lightly updated 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that 2022 GMC Canyon’s park assist feature constraint has been resolved. According to GM...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Canyon: What We Know And Expect

GM recently released a fresh teaser image for the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon, priming the midsize pickup’s debut scheduled for August 11th. Now, we’re rounding up all the latest info on what we know and expect with regard to the upcoming 2023 GMC Canyon. Model Line. The big...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

Callaway Launches Chevy Tahoe And Suburban, GMC Yukon SC602 Supercharger Package

Full-size SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, and GMC Yukon aren’t necessarily known for their straight-line get-up-and-go, but that all changes in a hurry when equipped with the new SC602 Supercharger package from Callaway Cars. Based out of Old Lyme, Connecticut, Callaway Cars offers a range of impressive...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Brand Incentives Down 57 Percent In Q2 2022

Incentive spending at the Cadillac luxury brand fell 57 percent in Q2 2022, however Cadillac’s incentives remained the highest of the four GM brands and saw the smallest year-over-year decrease. Cadillac spent an average of $2,634 per vehicle on incentives in Q2 2022, down 57.1 percent from $6,136 in...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Ultifi To Generate $20 To $25 Billion In Annual Software And Services Revenue by 2023

GM is hoping to generate massive profit by offering various software-as-a-service products in its vehicles going forward, which will be delivered to customers through its connected Ultifi software platform. The automaker provided a clearer picture of its SaaS strategy in its Q2 2022 earnings report, outlining plans for Ultifi and its various paid connected features to generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by as early as 2030.
TECHNOLOGY
gmauthority.com

All-New 2023 Chevy Colorado Confirmed For Mexico

Shortly after the world debut of the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado on July 28th in Detroit, General Motors confirmed the third-generation Chevrolet midsize pickup’s arrival in Mexico. The automaker’s Mexican subsidiary shared all the details of the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado for the public and the Spanish-speaking press, confirming...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of August 1 – August 5, 2022

The value of GM stock was stable during the week of August 1st to August 5th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $36.06 per share, representing a decrease of $0.20 per share, or 0.55 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $34.67.
STOCKS
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Brazil Sales Jump 198 Percent In July 2022

Chevrolet Brazil sales increased 198 percent to 27,938 units in July 2022. The figures rank GM as the second-largest car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as second best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales decreased 100 percent to 0...
WORLD
gmauthority.com

Small Cadillac EV Looks Very Similar To Chevy Equinox EV

GM is stepping into the all-electric vehicle space with a wide variety of new models across its various brands, including a new small Cadillac EV crossover and the new Chevy Equinox EV. Now, we’re comparing the upcoming Cadillac EV with the new Chevy Equinox EV in terms of exterior styling.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Upcoming Chevy Small Car Begins Production In China

After GM Authority exclusively reported that an upcoming Chevy small sedan had been leaked in China last week, Chevrolet‘s new vehicle has just officially started production in the Asian country. General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture in China announced the production start of Chevy’s upcoming small car codenamed “310C.”...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Deep Dive Into The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Interior: Video

The fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a long list of updates and changes, including the debut of the new GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, the latest range-topper of the light-duty pickup trim level cadence. Indeed, the new Sierra Denali Ultimate is practically overflowing with equipment, design features, and unique touches, and now, we’re checking out the pickup’s impressive cabin with the following exclusive deep dive video.
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Colorado Gets New Tailgate Storage System

Debuting a fresh third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a broad range of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Among these is a new tailgate storage system, as detailed right here in the following GM Authority feature spotlight. The new tailgate...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Nascar Chevy Teams Miss Out On Top Five In Michigan 2022 Qualifying

The Nascar Chevy teams were outdone by the Toyota stable during qualifying at the Michigan International Speedway on August 6th, 2022. The best-qualifying Next Gen Chevy Camaro ZL1 will start sixth. Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy, performed the best out of the Bow Tie’s stable during...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy