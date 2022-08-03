Mie Yim's Paintings in 'Fluid Boundaries' Challenge the Eye — and Emotions

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO