Mie Yim's Paintings in 'Fluid Boundaries' Challenge the Eye — and Emotions

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival
Grab your friends and come celebrate the end of a long work week with the Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival this Saturday, August 13th at the Hampshire Dome in Milford! Listen to the At Work Perk with Jim Ryan this week for chances to win four-packs of tickets!
This Creepy Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
World War II tank demonstration comes to American Heritage Museum
HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will be holding its World War II tank demonstration next weekend. Visitors will be able to see some of the museum’s tanks – including the M4 Sherman and the M24 Chaffee – along with other rare military vehicles. The museum will operate the very rare M261A1 Pershing, M18 Hellcat and German Jagdpanzer 28 Hetzer.
Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder
NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
After a century anchoring Mammoth Road, Still’s Tractor and Nursery continues to evolve
MANCHESTER, NH – For more than 100 years Still’s Tractor and Nursery has anchored the intersection of Mammoth and Candia roads. Generations of Manchester farmers, gardeners, landscapers. and residents were regular customers. In 1879, when Charles P. Still arrived in Manchester to work on the farm of Aaron...
Cyanobacteria bloom reported at Amherst lake
AMHERST, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is reporting a cyanobacteria bloom on Baboosic Lake. The advisory is a precautionary measure for those who use the lake for recreation. Cyanobacteria can make people and pets sick if they come into contact with it. Symptoms include irritation...
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
Police investigating suspicious death in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating suspicious death of an adult male in Nashua on Friday morning. Police said they responded to a local business for reports of a deceased male. No further information has been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
Woman found dead in central Massachusetts lake, forcing closure of park
SPENCER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Spencer, Massachusetts. Spencer police said the 51-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The woman was reported missing and...
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, NH (WGME) -- A man is dead after he collapsed into the water while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday morning. New Hampshire police say they received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning around 10 a.m. They say the man was rowing a scull...
‘Like a War Zone': Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
3 charged in Springfield kidnapping; possible link to Bennington murder
One of the four suspects in the Springfield kidnapping last Saturday was shot and killed in Bennington on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in Springfield kidnapping; possible link to Bennington murder.
Earthquake reported Saturday in Deering
DEERING, N.H. — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Deering. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook Deering around 8:05 p.m. A police dispatcher representing Deering, Antrim, Bennington, Hillsboro and Washington said they received calls about homes shaking. No damage has been reported. The strongest earthquake in modern...
Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River
HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
State Police training at Aldrich Lake in Granby after report of gun
Massachusetts State Police are training at Aldrich Lake in Granby Friday morning after a reported gun may have been discarded there.
