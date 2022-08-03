ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

City Councilmembers drop challenge to see which district brings in most blood donors

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Operation Homefront, Kellogg hosts back-to-school event to honor local military families

SAN ANTONIO - The national nonprofit Operation Homefront and Kellogg Company hosted a back-to-school celebration to honor local military families in the Transitional Housing-Villages program in San Antonio. The program provided fully furnished, rent-free housing for eight local military families as Operation Homefront helps them navigate the process of medically...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

IDEA San Antonio welcomes back students for the new school year on Monday

SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio are set to start their new academic year on Monday. The school district will open their gates for more than 18,000 students. This year, IDEA Mays Academy and College Preparatory will serve more than 1,200 students, including 69 students for its first graduating class.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
foxsanantonio.com

Academy set to expand emergency management response

Every disaster, whether natural or man-made, has emergency management personnel on hand. "For emergency managers, today, its whoever a mayor or a judge or the governor appoints to be the emergency manager," says Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. Kidd says there is no standardized training anywhere in the nation...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Spurs Give hosts free back to school bash

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time ever, Spurs Give is hosting a back to school event at the AT&T Center that is sure to be a hit with parents, students and teachers. The event will provide free resources to everyone in the community for all their back to school needs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio City Council#Blood Donors#The#Egift#Marriott Seaworld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxsanantonio.com

How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule

SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy